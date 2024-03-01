Six Arrests After 70 Thefts at Big Box Stores in Flagler and 7 Other Counties

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested six members of an organized retail theft ring accused of stealing nearly $90,000 worth of merchandise from big box retailers in Northeast Florida.

The suspects, all from Georgia, traveled to Florida weekly to steal merchandise using self-checkout lanes. Using self-checkout, the suspects made only partial payments before leaving stores with additional items.









Thefts occurred at stores in Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Columbia, Volusia, Alachua, and Flagler counties. Agents say the theft ring is responsible for more than 70 separate thefts over the past 18 months.

“Organized retail theft is becoming increasingly common and impacts consumers with higher prices on the goods they buy,” FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams said. In Florida, FDLE agents fight this trend by making retail theft cases a priority and working to arrest all members of a criminal organization. I appreciate the support FDLE has from Attorney General Ashley Moody and her Office of Statewide Prosecution in ensuring those who commit these crimes are held accountable.”

FDLE’s Jacksonville Regional Operations Center began the investigation in August 2022 after receiving complaints from multiple retailers.

Arrests

Robert Thad Bryant III, 40, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Putnam County Jail

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), one count

Grand theft, 49 counts, Petit theft, seven counts

Kimberly Michelle Thompson, 46, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), one count

Brian Lee Wallace, 42, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail, bonded out

Grand theft, eight counts, Petit theft, one count

Christopher Neal Coats, 41, St. Mary’s, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail

Grand theft, five counts, Petit theft, two counts

Mary Lynn Corwin, 50, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail, bonded out

Grand theft, three counts, Petit theft, one count

Ryan Lee Mullis, 44, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into the Bacon County, Georgia Jail.

Grand theft, one count, Petit theft, two counts