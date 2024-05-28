Increasing Sales Tax Divides Palm Coast and Flagler County As Both Scrounge for New Revenue for Cops and Other Needs

Discussion of a possible increase in the local sales surtax sharpy divided opinions between the Flagler County Commission and the Palm Coast City Council, who were meeting jointly today, and divided the two bodies even within their own memberships, suggesting that any possibility of an increase is remote best this year, if that.

“If you need us to pass the half cent sales tax,” tell us, Commissioner Greg Hansen told Mayor David Alfin for the third time at the end of the meeting, shifting the political responsibility to the city. Alfin bristled.









The two governments met jointly for the second time in two months today to talk about whether and how to pay for 57 additional sheriff’s deputies over the next five years. It was not as friendly a meeting as the first last March. This one ended on a note soured by a tense discussion about the sales tax and featured sharp barbs by a commissioner and a council member about the absence of Ed Danko at both meeting. Fellow-Council member Theresa Pontieri said had “removced himself from this discussion.”

It was not as productive a meeting, either, ending with no agreement on new revenue or a joint approach to hiring deputies, and barely some agreement that the formula splitting the cost-sharing of future deputies was fair: Palm Coast would shoulder the cost of about three-quarters of the new deputies, Flagler County would pay for the rest. The split does not account for 911 dispatchers and the sheriff’s civilian employees.

The formula is based on a study the University of North Florida conducted for the Sheriff’s Office that blends various criteria. It diminishes the per-capita approach to determine law enforcement staffing levels, shifting the focus instead on calls for service. In 2022, the typical Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy responded to 308 calls for service in a year, more than in comparable jurisdictions. None of the nine elected officials at today’s meeting contested the formula in the main.









Despite some questions, all seemed to agree that it’s a relatively fair way to devise how many new deputies would be needed every year, though Commission Chair Andy Dance is concerned that the numbers presented today are out of date, and questioned the high number of calls compared with the low crime rate. The calls reflect many more services than responses to crime, including baker Acts and quality of life issues, the sheriff said.

“It’s important that we all have a vision and a plan so that you know what to expect as elected officials and the funding source for public safety,” Sheriff Rick Staly told the elected, “and I’m not coming out as the sheriff, coming in here trying to arm-twist the county for this, arm twist the city for this. If we have a formula, it’s good. Maybe reassess it every three, five years as things change, dynamics change.”

That’s as far as agreement went. But when Palm Coast Interim Manager Lauren Johnston and the Sheriff’s Chief Mark Strobridge presented the numbers the formula produced, the elected balked. The formula calls for Palm Coast to hire an additional nine deputies each of the next three years, then five deputies each of the final two years in the five-year window. It calls for the county to hire three deputies for the next two years, then four, then five and five.

Pontieri was first to say that while she agreed with the formula, she was not prepared to agree to the numbers, nor did she think today’s meeting was intended to write those numbers into the two governments’ budgets. She did not get any disagreement from anyone. Those budgets are in preparation. The sheriff has not submitted his to either government yet.









After the elected got a few questions about the formula answered, Pontieri pushed for more a more substantial step out of today’s meeting. “I obviously agree that we need to go back to the individual boards and discuss this more but I also think we need to make a little bit more headway today,” she told her colleagues. County Commissioner Sullivan had just said that revenue sources are limited, that there’s no possibility of drawing more revenue from property taxes–at least not politically–and possible changes in law, like a looming expansion of the homestead exemption, could shrink local revenue even more.

Pontieri listed the options–property tax, half cent sales tax, “and then anything else anybody wants to propose. I think we need to have a more robust discussion as to the pros and cons of those options before we split again and go back to our boards.” She added: “If we at least come away with some pros and cons and get a feel of where this board lies, then we can go back to our separate boards and decide from that standpoint. This is what we collectively talked about and this is where we want when we come back. This is our official position.”

It was all pros and cons from there, with notable abstentions. Council member Nick Klufas was all for an increase in the sales tax, which would add about $10 million to local coffers, split not quite halfway, with the slightly larger share going to the county. Alfin was hesitant, and Council member Cathy Heighter did not take a position.

On the county’s side, Sullivan, Hansen and Commissioner Pennington were supportive. Commissioner Donald O’Brien was not, not in the current climate, nor was Commission Chair Andy Dance–not without a much more deliberate approach with broad public information first.









“In this environment, the sales tax is the worst of the worst issues or options,” O’Brien said. “It will be politicized. It is politicized. And I don’t know how you get around that. And certainly the timeframe doesn’t work for us for this year to do that. I’m not saying it’s not a good option to raise that money, but specifically subjected to the politics that I think it would come under at this time in our county is not healthy.” Rather, he said, if the revenue is needed, “we just need to suck it up and find that money within the [property] taxes and the general fund.” He also pointedly told his Palm Coast colleagues that the decision to raise the tax would fall on the county, not the city, and that the county would take all the heat.

Pontieri called the approach “pandering that should not be acceptable. When we were elected,” she said, “we were elected to make tough decisions based on what we know about our budgets, our cities and our counties’ needs and what it’s going to take to get us the services that we need.” It isn’t just law enforcement. It’s also roads and other priorities that have been short-changed, she said. She concede O’Brien’s point about the political heat–which is what prompted Hansen to make his suggestion: if the city wants the sales tax, it should tell the county, openly and publicly.

The meetings, Alfin replied, are all live-streamed. But that wasn’t what Hansen–who agreed with O’Brien’s points about the matter getting politicized–was getting at. Twice in the last few years the county sought county support for a sales tax increase, neither time too carefully, and twice the initiative failed, one of those times after Danko declared it dead on arrival.









Pennington must have remembered when she said, referring to the joint meetings: “The vice mayor has been absent in both of these and so I’m not sure he’ll show up for yours [meaning the council’s discussion], given the topic. Apparently he’s adult enough to vote for all the growth but not adult enough to come in here and find a solution on how to fund it. So taking it back to your board about the funding mechanism of it, I’m not sure that’s going to help.”

Danko, reached by phone, said he had a doctor’s appointment, set six months ago, scheduled at the same time as the meeting. “You know how hard it is to reschedule a doctor’s appointment,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I’m disconnected from what’s going on and I certainly don’t appreciate the little snide remarks about things like that. In fact today at the city council meeting we even discussed a couple of items about that meeting.” He added: “It’s unbelievable to me how a couple of people take cheap political shots over something like this.”

By the end of today’s meeting, both boards lacked the sort of cohesion that would be encouraging to either. Dance summed up the why of it: I’m leaning with Commissioner O’Brien for a few reasons,” Dance said, though he could previously take credit for successfully getting a sales tax increase for the School Board renewed. “Those were successful because they went to the public and they crafted a plan and they sold it and they actually went out there to the public and asked for their support.” (Dance himself famously and daily campaigned on street corners.)

“It’s different in this regard. We haven’t even gone through all of our budgeting processes yet to be able to substantiate the need based on this year’s budget,” he continued. “We haven’t had the sheriff’s presentation yet, which is coming, yet we’re ready to jump right to a half penny sales tax to solve all of our problems. So I think we have to go through that step, our budgeting process and our budgeting steps based on the current conditions of the economy, to see where we’re at this year. And through those discussions, it may ultimately be warranted but I’m not there yet.”