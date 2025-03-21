Stetson Opera Theatre Presents Mozart’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’ Friday and Sunday

Stetson University’s School of Music invites the community to experience Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved opera, The Marriage of Figaro. The Stetson Opera Theatre will stage this classic comic opera with performances on Friday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 23, at 3 p.m., at University High School in Orange City, Florida. The production, directed by Associate Professor of Music Olivia Yokers and conducted by Orchestra Director Anthony Hose, features Stetson student-singers in full costume, accompanied by members of the Stetson University Orchestra.









The Marriage of Figaro (Le nozze di Figaro), which premiered in 1786, is widely regarded as one of Mozart’s greatest operatic masterpieces. The witty, fast-paced story continues the adventures of Figaro, the clever servant from The Barber of Seville. On his wedding day, Figaro and his bride-to-be, Susanna, must outsmart their employer, Count Almaviva, who schemes to derail the marriage. The opera brims with humor, romance and social commentary, touching on themes of love, fidelity and class differences that remain relevant today. Audiences can expect an evening of elegant music and lively comedy, as Stetson’s talented student performers bring this timeless story to life in its original Italian, with English supertitles.

“Our retro adaptation brings fresh energy to this timeless story,” said Yokers, director of Stetson Opera Theatre. “In my first year at Stetson, I have been amazed by the talent, dedication and joy these students bring to opera. Their commitment has made this production an incredible experience. This will be an unforgettable performance!”

For the student performers, the production is the culmination of months of preparation and a highlight of their undergraduate experience. Rachel Castillo, a senior vocal performance major who plays Susanna, said performing Mozart’s work has been both challenging and rewarding.









“Singing Susanna in Figaro is a dream come true,” Castillo said. “This has been the largest role I have been able to sing, and taking on the music of this character has been challenging but extremely fulfilling. While working on this opera, I have strengthened my relationships with my fellow vocalists, as well as forming new relationships with the younger cast mates.”

Stetson Opera Theatre has a long tradition of training young singers through full-scale opera productions. As part of the Stetson University School of Music – established in 1936 as Florida’s first collegiate school of music – the Opera Theatre program provides undergraduate students with invaluable hands-on performance experience. Over the years, Stetson Opera Theatre has presented a wide range of works, from Baroque operas to modern classics. This spring’s staging of The Marriage of Figaro continues that legacy, showcasing the passion and professionalism of Stetson’s student-performers and faculty.