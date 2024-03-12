State Road 100 Repaving from Bunnell to Old Kings Road Begins April 1

Flagler County officials advise residents that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) road resurfacing project for State Road 100 – East Moody Boulevard – will begin April 1. The project area runs from North Palmetto Street in Bunnell to Old Kings Road in Palm Coast.

“It is important for us to get the word out as construction will be taking place in front of the Government Services Complex – the Court House and the Government Services Building that also houses the Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, and Flagler Schools business offices,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “I understand the roadway will remain open during construction, but there will be delays.”









The goal of the FDOT project is to extend the life of the roadway and will also include right turn lanes from eastbound State Road 100 onto Seminole Woods Boulevard and westbound onto Town Center Boulevard, as well as an eastbound right turn lane onto Commerce Parkway. FDOT also reports the following additional improvements: shoulder widening; upgrading the traffic signals at Belle Terre Parkway and Memorial Medical Parkway with new mast arm signal poles; and, the installation of Wrong Way Driving devices at the Interstate 95 interchange off-ramps.

Pedestrian enhancements include:

Sidewalk construction

Crosswalk additions at the S.R. 100 intersections of Landing Boulevard, Bulldog Drive, Town Center Boulevard, Memorial Medical Parkway, and Old Kings Road

Curb ramp upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

State Road 100 will remain open to traffic during construction, according to FDOT, though motorists can expect nighttime single-lane closures between 9 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Signage and traffic control devices will direct drivers through the remaining open lanes during these closures. Work at the Interstate 95 ramps will require occasional nighttime ramp closures accompanied by a detour between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The contractor will maintain access to businesses and residences during construction.









Pedestrian detours will be utilized as necessary. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Uneven pavement is a common, unavoidable roadway condition with resurfacing projects as the contractor must place different layers of asphalt during various phases of construction. Road conditions during construction are short-term and will become less apparent as the project nears completion.

The construction schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions. For project updates,

including lane closure information, visit the FDOT’s Central Florida Roads website: www.cflroads.com.