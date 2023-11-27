Flagler Beach Photography Club’s Lori Vetter Bowers Lands Shot in State Association’s 2024 Calendar

Flagler County will be featured in the Florida Association of Counties 2024 calendar “Skylines of the Sunshine State” for the month of November with a stunning image of the canals in Palm Coast that was shot by photographer Lori Vetter Bowers, a member of the Flagler Beach Photography Club.

Dozens of photographers – both amateur and professional – provided photographers to Flagler County for the contest, all of which were submitted.









“There are many talented photographers here in Flagler County, and we appreciate their willingness and effort to help us showcase the county,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Congratulations to Lori Vetter Bowers. Your lovely photograph shows the beauty of our largest municipality, the City of Palm Coast.”

More than 580 photos were submitted to the FAC from 52 counties, though the contest was open to all 67 Florida counties. The winners were announced on November 17 during the FAC’s Legislative Conference that was held in Hillsborough County.

“We decided to showcase the skylines of Florida counties because it highlights the beauty and diversity from the most rural to the most urban areas,” said Bill Truex, FAC President and Charlotte County Commissioner. “Among the 580 submissions, ranging from downtown cityscapes to historical landmarks, the selection of the 15 counties featured in this publication was not easy, but highlights the incredible variety Florida’s counties have to offer.”

The list of winning submissions for the 2024 calendar includes:

Front and inside cover – Charlotte County taken by John Elias

December 2023 – Volusia County taken by Volusia County Government

January – Citrus County taken by Ken Rohling

February – Marion County taken by Mark Anderson

March – Franklin County taken by Jeff Talbert

April – Calhoun County taken by Kade Williams

May – Putnam County taken by Debbie Gross

June – Miami-Dade County taken by Ryan Holloway

July – Escambia County taken by Krista Rudder

August – Hillsborough County taken by Mark Flynn

September – Baker County taken by Tina Carver

October – Glades County taken by Kevin Ziegler

November – Flagler County taken by Lori Vetter Bowers

December – Clay County taken by Dennis T. Hoban

Back Cover – Pinellas County taken by Bruno Rivera

The FAC Skylines of the Sunshine State calendar can be purchased on the association’s website for $15, https://fl-counties.site-ym.com/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=23015610.

To view a list of calendar winners and pictures, visit https://www.fl-counties.com/2023-24-calendar/.