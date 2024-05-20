Flagler Sheriff’s SWAT Snipers in Top 10 at National Competition

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SWAT sniper team placed ninth out of 45 teams at the annual Snipercraft Challenge. This is the third year in a row that FCSO’s SWAT snipers have placed in the top 10.

The annual competition tests sniper teams’ judgement, teamwork, tactics, and shooting under induced stress. This year, competitors included snipers from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, as well as entrants from law enforcement agencies in Brazil and Canada.









The competition is held during SniperWeek, which is recognized as the largest and longest-running police sniper training event in the world. During the week, FCSO’s SWAT snipers also attended Snipercraft’s two-day educational seminar which featured lectures and presentations covering up-to-date tactics, equipment, operational reviews, and case studies. The Snipercraft Challenge was held at Wyoming Antelope Club Range in Pinellas Park, Florida. The educational seminar was held in Clearwater, Florida.

“Finishing in the top 10 of a national competition for three straight years is no easy task, but our deputies are very well trained” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend our SWAT sniper team for their hard work and dedication to remain at the top of their craft. They are fully prepared to protect our community should the need ever arise, and Flagler County residents should feel comfortable knowing they have such a skillful team at their sheriff’s office.”

“I am beyond proud of our team who continue to represent our agency and community well year after year,” added Commander Brian Finn, who leads the sniper team. “Our team was up against many other highly trained and seasoned snipers from various levels of law enforcement from around the country and internationally. Placing in the top ten is certainly no easy feat, especially 3 years in a row!”