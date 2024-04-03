Small Dog Park at Holland Park to Close Temporarily for Enhancements

The small dog park at James F. Holland Memorial Park will be temporarily closed for improvements beginning Monday, April 8th, and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 22nd. These improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall experience for Palm Coast’s furry friends and their owners. Planned work will include:









Replacing Sod: Parks staff will be addressing the worn grass areas by cutting out affected areas and re-sodding to provide a lush and comfortable environment for dogs to play.

Adding Concrete: Special Projects will include adding a 4-foot apron around the northeast area of the pavilion to mitigate roof runoff erosion.

Block Wall Installation: Special Projects will install a block wall along the northwest side of the pavilion to address roof runoff erosion.

Irrigation Adjustments: Parks staff will handle the relocation of heads and repairs to ensure proper watering of the newly sodded areas.

During the improvement period, temporary fencing will be placed around newly sodded areas, allowing us to reopen the park in just 2 weeks instead of 6, minimizing inconvenience to residents.

The city understands this closure may disrupt some residents’ park enjoyment. However, the city encourages dog owners to visit the small dog park at the Lehigh Trailhead, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy (on the grounds of the Southern Recreation Center), which offers separate spaces for small and large dogs to play and socialize.

The city appreciates residents’ patience and understanding as we work to improve the small dog park at James F. Holland Memorial Park.