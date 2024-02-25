Sheriff’s Employees and Partners Honored at 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

Deputies who rescued a woman and child from a partially submerged vehicle after a crash, a deputy who provided a life-saving dose of Nacan and provided CPR after a drug overdose, and a dispatcher who provided CPR instructions that successfully saved the life of a two-year-old drowning victim, are among those honored during FCSO’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Awards Ceremony held on February 20, 2024, at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly awarded several Lifesaving Awards to employees for their roles in saving the lives of others from October through December of last year. Sheriff Staly also awarded several individuals with Distinguished Service Certificates, Certificates of Commendation and Certificates of Appreciation, as part of the ceremony.









“The heroic actions of our employees and partners are in keeping with the highest traditions of law enforcement and public service,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I am truly honored to lead and partner with such a strong and compassionate team of individuals who on a daily basis give their all to protect and serve the residents and visitors of Flagler County.”

Three employees received Employee of the Month recognition, while 13 others were recognized for reaching years of service milestones from five to 25 years of service. Two others received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Sheriff’s Association for providing more than 40 years of dedicated service.

Below is a summary of each award winner and why they received an award.

LIFE SAVING AWARD – COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST FIRST CLASS ASHLIE HICKS:

On October 22, 2023, CSFC Ashlie Hicks took a call in reference to a two-year-old female found unresponsive in a pool. Ashlie stayed calm and in control of the call, reassured the caller that help was on the way, and began Pre-Arrival instructions for CPR. After three rounds of compressions, the child began crying and spitting out water prior to any other emergency personnel arriving on-scene.

LIFE SAVING AWARD – DEPUTY FIRST CLASS ROBERT FINN:









On November 11th, 2023, Deputy Schmidt was investigating a narcotics complaint. Deputy Schmidt located narcotics in a storm drain and as he inventoried the contents, was exposed to Fentanyl. Deputy Schmidt began to have a rapid heartbeat and complained of dizziness. Deputy First Class Finn was on scene and administered one dose of Narcan. Deputy Schmidt was then transported by Rescue to the hospital where he made a full recovery.

LIFE SAVING AWARD – CORPORAL TROY CAVAS, DEPUTY FIRST CLASS NICHOLAS CHAMPION, MASTER DETECTIVE DANIEL MALTA, DETECTIVE AUSTIN DALRYMPLE, FHP TROOPER DARIN HARPER:

On October 25, 2023, units from FCSO and FHP responded to a single vehicle crash. Witnesses observed a female exit the vehicle and run into the woods. It was later discovered the female was believed to be suicidal, after her mother advised she made suicidal threats to her shortly before the crash. FCSO units and FHP began tracking the female through the woods. After a lengthy search, the female was found in thick brush, actively cutting herself. She had extensive self-inflicted injuries and was losing a significant amount of blood. She was able to be detained and safely escorted through the woods to awaiting EMS. The female’s dog was also located in the woods and carried back out to safety.

LIFE SAVING AWARD – CORPORAL ANDREW CANGIALOSI, DEPUTY FIRST CLASS JENNIFER PREVATT, DEPUTY SHERIFF DAVID LICHTY:









On January 5, 2024, units responded to a crash with injury on SR 100 W. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a water filled ditch. Upon their arrival, they observed a male lying on his side outside of the car on the embankment. The male was alert and conscious but unable to move. He advised them there were still two occupants in the vehicle. They immediately went to the vehicle which was lying on its passenger side partially submerged. They noticed an adult female covered in a substantial amount of blood trapped inside of the vehicle along with an unresponsive juvenile female in a car seat partially submerged with her nose just above the water. Due to the doors being locked, forced entry was made to the rear driver’s side door window. Once entry was made Deputy Lichty, with the help of med units, was able to remove the child safely from the vehicle. Deputy Lichty, DFC Prevatt and Corporal Cangialosi then assisted in the removal of the adult female passenger in the front seat. Once all occupants were out of the vehicle, they were turned over to medical units for triage. All three subjects were transported to the hospital.

LIFE SAVING AWARD – SERGEANT JON RECKENWALD:

On July 29, 2023, Sergeant Reckenwald responded to a residence in Flagler Beach in reference to an unresponsive male who was not breathing and believed to be suffering from an overdose. Sergeant Reckenwald administered Narcan and began CPR on the male until the male was turned over to EMS and the Flagler Beach Police Department. The male was ultimately resuscitated and transported by EMS to the hospital for medical treatment.