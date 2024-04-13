Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Honored for Commitment to Hiring Military Veterans

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.









As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is a Veteran’s Preference employer. Between employees in law enforcement, detention, and professional support staff positions, as well as unpaid volunteers, more than 15% of the agency’s workforce are veterans or active in the National Guard and Reserves.

The agency has a strong relationship with local veterans’ groups including American Legion Post 115 (of which Sheriff Rick Staly is an auxiliary member), AMVETS Post 113, DAV Chapter 86, and VFW Post 8696. In addition, Sheriff Staly and members of FCSO regularly attend community events to support veterans, such as the Flagler Veteran’s Day Parade and Veteran’s Day Recognition at Flagler Auditorium.

“Whether it’s through our hiring practices or when we’re out supporting our community, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving our nation’s veterans,” said Sheriff Staly. “We’re extremely honored to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer. If any veterans are looking for employment, our agency is certainly a great place to look.” (To join, visit joinflaglersheriff.com.)

“The extraordinary efforts of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.









“Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stood out from the rest. Congratulations to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on this outstanding achievement!” Altman said.

Click this link to see the full slate of awardees: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024