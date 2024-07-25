Sheriff Staly Elected Treasurer of the Florida Sheriffs Association, a First for Flagler

During the Florida Sheriffs Association’s (FSA) semi-annual meeting of Florida Sheriffs, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was elected by his fellow Sheriffs to be an officer of the Association and serve as its Treasurer. This is the first time in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s 107-year history that a Flagler County Sheriff has been elected as an officer of the Association. During the Association’s Awards banquet, which was held in Orlando from July 21 -24, Sheriff Staly and other Association Officers were sworn into their respective office by outgoing FSA President & Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“It is an honor to have been elected by my fellow Sheriffs to serve them as the Treasurer,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I’m excited to continue working with our outstanding Florida Sheriffs in my new role as we work together to make Florida the safest state in the nation for our citizens.”

Sheriff Staly has served on the FSA Board of Directors for the last four years and previously served as Chair of the Board of Directors.