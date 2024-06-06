Standoff with ‘Religious Fanatic Survivalist’ on Palm Coast’s Forsythe Lane Ends With Arrests

Last Updated: 7:26 p.m.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly described the man holed up inside the house at 94 Forsythe Lane in Palm Coast’s F-Section since early this morning as a “religious fanatic survivalist” who had earlier been causing a disturbance and assaulting law enforcement officers.









The man, Robert Shawn Detherow, 56, a county employee until 2021, has taunted Staly in a YouTube video to come and arrest him. He has “also alluded that he wanted to do suicide by cop,” Staly said. (Staly did not reveal the man’s identity when interviewed.)

He appears to have gotten his wish. Detherow was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m., as was one other person.

The standoff involved the Flagler County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, its Crisis Negotiations Team, other units, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s bomb squad. Some of the surrounding houses have been evacuated. Staly, who is at the scene, said he expects a long standoff.

“Deputies responded to a neighbor’s call about a disturbance, loud music,” Staly said, “and the individual here had basically barricaded the road from access to the residents. They weren’t able to get to their homes, at least not easily, on Forsythe Lane. Deputies got there, he was less than cooperative, and threw beer bottles at deputies, narrowly missing a deputy. He’s pretty much baricated himself inside.”









The assault on deputies means Detherow will face a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The bomb squad was requested because of all the debris the man had put in the road and around the house. The house itself features signs, some of them, according to neighbors, signaling hostility toward Staly specifically.

“I haven’t been close enough to read them but there are signs throughout the house,” Staly said, “and I know through our criminal intelligence unit, he started posting videos a few days ago wanting me arrested. I would describe him at this point as a religious fanatic survivalist.”

Authorities have not uncovered direct bodily threats toward the sheriff.

“We have asked the neighboring homes to vacate and I believe they all have except for maybe one that refused,” Staly said, “and the others we’ve asked a few homes away to just stay indoors and not come out.”









Detherow in a video posted three days ago, called “Come to my house and arrest me Rick Staley (sic),” said Staly and “every deputy on my lawn should have been in custody that day” over what Detherow said were Fourth Amendment violations. He appears to be referring to the arrest of his son in March on charges stemming from a fight his son had with two men. His son is still in jail.

Detherow said he told people about the alleged constitutional violation and “they all laughed.” He describes himself as a “truth-teller” who has been a “noble and honorable warrior for this country. I’ve never done anything dishonorable at all. But I know Rick Staly has.” He said he was “trying to save the whole Constitution” that day, and “it died.”

He then speaks as a survivalist, describing all the supplies he has amassed at his home. “I have everything but guns ’cause I don’t need them” he says in the video, saying all he needs is the King James Bible. He then alludes to being ready to die and meeting God before ranting about bathrooms in an allusion to transgender people. He also attacks churches and pastors.

“So tictoc guys, we’re going to decide whether America lives or dies, right now,” he says, before walking off. Four other videos also posted three days ago repeat similar themes.

Detherow was a land management specialist with Flagler County government from February 2020 to October 2021, when he resigned “due to a serious family crisis,” according to his resignation letter.

Using a robot to see inside the residence, a sheriff’s release states, deputies observed Detherow and another male, later identified as Kaleb Smith, 23, on the couch. Smith exited the residence and was struck with a less lethal round when he did not comply with orders, knocking him down. Smith was then apprehended and advised that nobody besides himself and Detherow were in the residence. Detherow remained in the house and kicked the robot over, obscuring deputies’ view inside the residence. A short time later, Detherow exited the residence, actively resisting deputies as he was apprehended.

Smith was arrested for Resisting an Officer without Violence. Detherow was arrested for Exposure of Sexual Organs, two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Law Enforcement without Violence, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Both were transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Seven firearms and ammunition were seized from the home, suggesting Detherow had been lying in the video when he said he had no guns.

The house is owned by Detherow and his wife–who he says has been in the hospital–who bought the property in 2017, not long after a property they were renting on Folcroft Lane in the F Section caught fire. An article about the fire described Detherow, 56, as a “former Marine, National Guard Reservist, MP and retired cop served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, earning the Navy Achievement medal, then served in deployment after deployment in Afghanistan, four in all, two years in Haiti, and on an anti-terrorism task force in Oklahoma before moving to Palm Coast several years ago.”









Hunter Detherow, 22, who lives at the same house, was arrested in March and remains at the Flagler County jail as of today on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of battery. He allegedly had a fight with two men, including an alleged stabbing, over what the Sheriff’s Office at the time described as a religious disagreement. He has been held at the jail on $300,000 bond, an unusually high amount for those charges.

Forsythe Lane is currently closed from house number 68 to 95.

“This is going to be a long and protracted event and we’re hoping it’ll end peacefully, but the individual is refusing to communicate, which is never a good sign,” the sheriff had said earlier in the day, around the six-hour mark of the standoff. “He appears to be very angry at America.”

“I’m very proud of our team,” Staly said at the end of the eight-hour standoff. “Thankfully, we were able to resolve this situation without anyone getting hurt. It was a very long and hot day, with many deputies and our specialty equipment being used to deal with subjects who were not being compliant. This was a very dangerous situation for the deputies and his neighbors. I commend our deputies for the patience they displayed and their ability to deescalate the situation for a successful resolution. I also thank the neighbors that understood the dangerousness of the situation and voluntarily left their home or sheltered in place. I also thank the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for their assistance. This man taunted me and FCSO to arrest him and we did.”