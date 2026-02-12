502 Houses and Apartments, Shopping Center and Assisted Living Off Seminole Woods Boulevard Win Board’s Nod

Facing unanimous objections from residents neighboring the proposed development, the Flagler County Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a plan for 502 housing units and 829,000 square feet of commercial space on 119 acres off the east side of Seminole Woods Boulevard, south of Sesame Boulevard.

In keeping with recent development trends, the houses would be on smaller lots and the apartments would have smaller footprints. The commercial space would potentially consist of a shopping center, an assisted living facility and other commercial businesses.

Allowable commercial uses include short-term rentals, bars, gas stations, banks, car washes, convenience stores, day care centers, restaurants, private and community clubs and mini-warehouses, among others. See the full list here.

The development is owned by ICI Homes’ Mori Hosseini, through one of ICI’s subsidiaries, MPC Lots, represented locally by Michael Chiumento, the land use attorney.

The proposed development is currently called Seminole Woods Mixed Use PUD. The County Commission will consider approval of the requested zoning change and amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan at a meeting in March.

The land is immediately to the south of the Grand Landings residential development, and north of a 31-acre vacant parcel owned by the Flagler County School Board. ITT conveyed the land to the board in 1998 as a potential school site, on the assumption that the district’s public-school student population would keep growing. It stopped growing in 2008.

A resident from near the proposed development who has a planning degree from the University of North Carolina accurately compared the 800,000 square feet of commercial space to the floor area of Buckingham Palace. “This is a large parcel that is not in the current character of the community,” he said. “And I point that out because, on some level, and a planner might know this term: spot zoning.”

Spot zoning would be illegal, though he qualified his term by calling it “almost like spot zoning insofar as a large parcel of zoning change can be considered spot zoning if it singles out a specific property for use classification that differs from the surrounding area and is inconsistent with local plans.” He also cited the hazardous and congested traffic conditions on Seminole Woods Boulevard.

The objections were especially focused on the proposed commercial acreage, though not exclusively so.

Numerous Grand Landings residents who addressed the planning board Tuesday objected to the proposal, citing various objections. The “small town feel” they said was in jeopardy was a recurring theme. One resident cited a “flawed” traffic study, an objection to a new shopping center, the feared reduction in property values, and other concerns.

One resident said that the development could be subjected to the relatively new Live Local Act, a measure that allows certain developments to circumvent the usual regulatory steps and restrictions if the aim is to build affordable housing. Chiumento said “the Live Local Act is not applicable here,” since it is a planned unit development. (It isn’t clear why the residents object to affordable housing, a necessary component of local communities for teachers, public safety, trades professionals and similarly employed people to live in.)

Though the huge Grand Landings development is doing its share of clearing woods to build 890 single-family houses, another resident from there said “we don’t need to become Volusia County,” where he said “the woods are going away.” He continued: “So I think part of your proposal might have to take into account changing the name of the road, because your intent is to take the woods away. My intent in speaking today is my wife woke this morning, looked out our windows and saw a beautiful deer on the water that’s going to be gone.”

A candidate for the Palm Coast City Council and a resident of the K Section repeated her objection to what she terms “incompatible, inconsistent development.” A retired automotive engineer (and now a writer) said he moved to Palm Coast 15 years ago with his wife for the quality of life and the home affordability. “I’m a nine iron away from where that development is going in,” he said. “And I told my wife on the way out here tonight, if this project goes through, honey, we are selling our home.”

There was no public comment in favor of the development. Chiumento acknowledged the change brought about over the decades by development. He cited several relatively new developments. “I don’t know that Palm Coast and this community is going to go in the tubes like is suggested, as long as we do good planning,” he said. “The sleepy little town notion, I can appreciate that. But when we’re looking at the planning, good planning, planning for a community, planning for the needs of the city of Palm Coast and Flagler County, this concept has always been a part of our community.”

ICI/MPC submitted the development application in August. The county’s Technical Review Committee considered it in September and November, clearing the way for a hearing before the planning board.

The 119 acres on Seminole Woods Boulevard would be rezoned from agriculture to mixed-use high intensity and low-intensity commercial designations. The rezoning would limit density to seven units or homes per acre. (The acreage currently includes 11 acres of commercial low intensity.)

The proposed development would split residential and commercial use 60-40, with 71 acres of residential use and 48 acres of commercial use.

The 502 housing units would include single family houses on 23 acres, townhomes on 16 acres, and apartments on 22 acres. There would be about 16 acres of open space. Based on the development agreement, the single family houses may be on lots as small as 4,000 square feet with side setbacks to the next lot of just 5 feet. The single family houses’ smallest living area would be 700 square feet. The smallest apartments and town houses would be 650 square feet.

The development would create a maximum of 1,416 additional traffic trips at peak hour in the afternoon, according to an October 2025 traffic study. The traffic addition will not exceed the level of service on Seminole Woods Boulevard, based on documentation from the city of Palm Coast, according to Simone Kenny, the county planner who presented the proposal to the planning board. (But drivers who navigate the Seminole Woods Boulevard-State Road 100 intersection will likely not be thrilled by the added traffic.)

There were concerns about water and sewer capacity in a previous discussion about the proposal before the planning board. Palm Coast will be providing both. “The city utility department reviewed the application and the PUD and determined that there was sufficient capacity in their plant to serve it,” Chiumento said, “so we don’t have any issues of water, sewer or reuse in the area.”

Normally, a development outside the city limits that receives water and sewer service would have to annex into Palm Coast. In this case, and based on a 2007 agreement between the city, the county and Flagler Beach, that requirement does not apply in this case. No annexation will follow.

Should the County Commission approve the proposal at its March 16 meeting, the next regulatory step would be the submission of a site plan.

The planning board had few questions. To the board members, the proposed development met all regulatory requirements and is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, though paradoxically the application requires an amendment to that plan. The recommendation was adopted, 6-0.