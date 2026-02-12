502 Houses and Apartments, Shopping Center and Assisted Living Off Seminole Woods Boulevard Win Board’s Nod

Facing unanimous objections from residents neighboring the proposed development, the Flagler County Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a plan for 502 housing units and 829,000 square feet of commercial space on 119 acres off the east side of Seminole Woods Boulevard, south of Sesame Boulevard.
In keeping with recent development trends, the houses would be on smaller lots and the apartments would have smaller footprints. The commercial space would potentially consist of a shopping center, an assisted living facility and other commercial businesses.
Allowable commercial uses include short-term rentals, bars, gas stations, banks, car washes, convenience stores, day care centers, restaurants, private and community clubs and mini-warehouses, among others. See the full list here.
The development is owned by ICI Homes’ Mori Hosseini, through one of ICI’s subsidiaries, MPC Lots, represented locally by Michael Chiumento, the land use attorney.
The proposed development is currently called Seminole Woods Mixed Use PUD. The County Commission will consider approval of the requested zoning change and amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan at a meeting in March.
The land is immediately to the south of the Grand Landings residential development, and north of a 31-acre vacant parcel owned by the Flagler County School Board. ITT conveyed the land to the board in 1998 as a potential school site, on the assumption that the district’s public-school student population would keep growing. It stopped growing in 2008.
A resident from near the proposed development who has a planning degree from the University of North Carolina accurately compared the 800,000 square feet of commercial space to the floor area of Buckingham Palace. “This is a large parcel that is not in the current character of the community,” he said. “And I point that out because, on some level, and a planner might know this term: spot zoning.”
Spot zoning would be illegal, though he qualified his term by calling it “almost like spot zoning insofar as a large parcel of zoning change can be considered spot zoning if it singles out a specific property for use classification that differs from the surrounding area and is inconsistent with local plans.” He also cited the hazardous and congested traffic conditions on Seminole Woods Boulevard.
The objections were especially focused on the proposed commercial acreage, though not exclusively so.
Numerous Grand Landings residents who addressed the planning board Tuesday objected to the proposal, citing various objections. The “small town feel” they said was in jeopardy was a recurring theme. One resident cited a “flawed” traffic study, an objection to a new shopping center, the feared reduction in property values, and other concerns.
One resident said that the development could be subjected to the relatively new Live Local Act, a measure that allows certain developments to circumvent the usual regulatory steps and restrictions if the aim is to build affordable housing. Chiumento said “the Live Local Act is not applicable here,” since it is a planned unit development. (It isn’t clear why the residents object to affordable housing, a necessary component of local communities for teachers, public safety, trades professionals and similarly employed people to live in.)
Though the huge Grand Landings development is doing its share of clearing woods to build 890 single-family houses, another resident from there said “we don’t need to become Volusia County,” where he said “the woods are going away.” He continued: “So I think part of your proposal might have to take into account changing the name of the road, because your intent is to take the woods away. My intent in speaking today is my wife woke this morning, looked out our windows and saw a beautiful deer on the water that’s going to be gone.”
A candidate for the Palm Coast City Council and a resident of the K Section repeated her objection to what she terms “incompatible, inconsistent development.” A retired automotive engineer (and now a writer) said he moved to Palm Coast 15 years ago with his wife for the quality of life and the home affordability. “I’m a nine iron away from where that development is going in,” he said. “And I told my wife on the way out here tonight, if this project goes through, honey, we are selling our home.”
There was no public comment in favor of the development. Chiumento acknowledged the change brought about over the decades by development. He cited several relatively new developments. “I don’t know that Palm Coast and this community is going to go in the tubes like is suggested, as long as we do good planning,” he said. “The sleepy little town notion, I can appreciate that. But when we’re looking at the planning, good planning, planning for a community, planning for the needs of the city of Palm Coast and Flagler County, this concept has always been a part of our community.”
ICI/MPC submitted the development application in August. The county’s Technical Review Committee considered it in September and November, clearing the way for a hearing before the planning board.
The 119 acres on Seminole Woods Boulevard would be rezoned from agriculture to mixed-use high intensity and low-intensity commercial designations. The rezoning would limit density to seven units or homes per acre. (The acreage currently includes 11 acres of commercial low intensity.)
The proposed development would split residential and commercial use 60-40, with 71 acres of residential use and 48 acres of commercial use.
The 502 housing units would include single family houses on 23 acres, townhomes on 16 acres, and apartments on 22 acres. There would be about 16 acres of open space. Based on the development agreement, the single family houses may be on lots as small as 4,000 square feet with side setbacks to the next lot of just 5 feet. The single family houses’ smallest living area would be 700 square feet. The smallest apartments and town houses would be 650 square feet.
The development would create a maximum of 1,416 additional traffic trips at peak hour in the afternoon, according to an October 2025 traffic study. The traffic addition will not exceed the level of service on Seminole Woods Boulevard, based on documentation from the city of Palm Coast, according to Simone Kenny, the county planner who presented the proposal to the planning board. (But drivers who navigate the Seminole Woods Boulevard-State Road 100 intersection will likely not be thrilled by the added traffic.)
There were concerns about water and sewer capacity in a previous discussion about the proposal before the planning board. Palm Coast will be providing both. “The city utility department reviewed the application and the PUD and determined that there was sufficient capacity in their plant to serve it,” Chiumento said, “so we don’t have any issues of water, sewer or reuse in the area.”
Normally, a development outside the city limits that receives water and sewer service would have to annex into Palm Coast. In this case, and based on a 2007 agreement between the city, the county and Flagler Beach, that requirement does not apply in this case. No annexation will follow.
Should the County Commission approve the proposal at its March 16 meeting, the next regulatory step would be the submission of a site plan.
The planning board had few questions. To the board members, the proposed development met all regulatory requirements and is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, though paradoxically the application requires an amendment to that plan. The recommendation was adopted, 6-0.
ici-homes-seminole-woods
Comments
leroy says
complete idiots and greedy builders. My house value went down $15,000 because of a surplus of homes for sale 23 years ago I would see one Home if that for sale now I see nine or 15 in my neighborhood . one home has been for sale for four months. The builders through their agreed has created a surplus of homes and the value of homes are dropping that is used homes I hope all these homes backfires and the builders go under
Bill says
I agree, totally absurd and not needed.
John Stove says
Her Leroy
The reason there is a surplus of homes is NOT because too many have been built, it is because most people don’t QUALIFY for or can AFFORD the mortgage. When the the economy was doing better and people weren’t having to spend 1000 times more money on healthcare, groceries, insurance etc they could have perhaps bought a home.
The stock market being at record levels IS NOT an indication of a healthy economy…..it just means that people who have extra money to play in the stock market are getting richer.
Ron says
What is a government that doesn’t act on behalf of the people and does what it wants when it wants? A dictatorship. This is a horrible idea. The public overwhelmingly does not want this and yet the PC government is full speed ahead. Shameful.
Dusty says
Yeah Flagler County and city officials just ignore what the residents want and plow ahead with whoever can give them something even though they don’t vote here. Hopefully we can fix a little of that in Flagler Beach by replacing Rick Belhumeur with Santore in the upcoming election.
Burt says
I thought the city council was supposed to support the resident that voted them in? This town has become a shit hole just the rest!
Pierre Tristam says
This is on county land in county government’s jurisdiction.
celia says
Yes Pierre but once the county approves rezoning it, they will come for annexation to Palm Coast to get utilities (overworked and failing cited by DEP for millionaire update and expansion ) and city won’t be able to say no. They always play the same game with county on their …scope first. Meanwhile our utility rates goes up in the sky so can expand and serve growth.
Laurel says
Accurate, but same difference.
This county is a free for all for developers, and those who pocket from the results.
leroy says
what’s the difference county government city government state government doesn’t listen to what we have to say
Burt says
6 months i paid a fortune for a home in grand landings to be away from crap! Now they are putting a business development in my back yard!
Capt Bill Hanagan says
lol boo hoo. The grand landings residents certainly didn’t mind moving into *their* brand new homes on recently cleared land. It’s not exactly a historic district…
No doubt that Florida is being developed (invaded by yankees?) at an alarming rate and has been for quite some time but there is definite irony in pearl clutching about development next door to a neighborhood on a brand new road. Everybody wants to be the last one into paradise… higher density is actually a good thing and will help save a few more acres of woods. Would be nice to see developer made to build in some parks or donate towards a preservation fund etc but not gonna hold my breath
leroy says
well, yes by the Yankees and the Yankees did not move down here this place would be like the Mondex
Laurel says
I know, y’all are always saving us into oblivion. Just love the crowded streets and beaches, loss of wildlife and native trees. There’s never enough blacktop, and tax increases, gee, thanks for the help
Deborah Coffey says
Of course they love it. They only ever see dollar signs. But what do we, who have lived here for 25 and 30 years, get for all that growth? Good roads? More roads? Lower taxes? Affordable WATER? Enough WATER? Trader Joe’s? More restaurants? More infrastructure, period?
Really Annoyed says
For not one board member who is not disagreeing with this proposal doesn’t show that there is nothing wrong with this but does show there was a good reason to have sealed lips! The board and then some really have to be incompetent to hold these positions. The presentation was some joke to see! I hope county council can see for real how this project is bad for this area!
Ticked off says
I with you 💯
Dennis C Rathsam says
How many more cars you want to add to this 4 laned mess of a hyway? Its great to sit through 5 mins waiting for a green light. These great minds that run this city cant say no to Chiumento. Why does he hate this city so much? The Cityhall clowns got there signs up early promising to lie to your face like they did last time. Im done I will not vote for any incobent. Throw them all to the curb, before they take another raise, for their hard work & do dilagence. The powers that be say shop local, great idea if it didn’t take all day to do it….25 mins to Sams or Costco @ 70mph! B,J,s 4 or 5 traffic lights, sitting in traffic, burning gas, & getting heartburn. This paradise turned into a parking lot!
Ticked off says
Thank You! Thank You! Anyone who pulls out of Grand Landings or Seminole Palms knows to Take a deep breath, say a prayer, cross your fingers and toes and then floor it to the middle and screech to plane hoping to make it there alive.
Wonderful traffic evaluation guys. Just wonderful accurate report you gave us.
Just wait until we have serious accidents and fatalities and then perhaps just perhaps you may listen to the residents of Palm coast.
That meeting was a joke! You didn’t listen or care about the future of the residents who live here.
Burt says
They dont care
Laurel says
They’ll add more red lights.
BHN says
Board members are crooks and I wish the absolute worst for developers involved
Mothersworry says
Yet folks wonder why there is a water shortage and they can’t water their lawns. I’m sure this development will help replenish the ground water. What a continuing joke this is.
Laurel says
We’ve been on restricted lawn watering for thirty years!
Give Me A Break says
JUST SAY NO! Our quality of life is being destroyed! Excerpt from the article…
[There were concerns about water and sewer capacity in a previous discussion about the proposal before the planning board. Palm Coast will be providing both. “The city utility department reviewed the application and the PUD and determined that there was sufficient capacity in their plant to serve it,” Chiumento said, “so we don’t have any issues of water, sewer or reuse in the area.” ]
ARE YOU KIDDING ME? There’s PLENTY of concern about sewer capacity and water issues. We haven’t had a sufficient amount of rain in months. And did the illustrious PC council members forget about the aging sewers in this county and the millions that will be required to increase sewer capacity? Of course the builders won’t be paying for it. The overburdened tax payer will. I CAN’T BELIEVE THE STUPIDITY OF PEOPLE APPROVING THESE MASSIVE COMMUNITIES.
JimboXYZ says
Welcome to Alfinville, FL. Norris was sandbagged replacing him. Voters & taxpayers didn’t want any of this, but the developers & their lawyers ruled the day. The Vision of 2050 ? The alternative is get sued by the developers & their Homebuilders Association. Funny, he HBA & developers oppose the impact fee increases to pay for STY capacity & the 1st thing they do is sue for not getting their water & sewage connections for capacity of their growth. This was never going to pay for itself, it never will.
“Facing unanimous objections from residents neighboring the proposed development, the Flagler County Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a plan for 502 housing units and 829,000 square feet of commercial space on 119 acres off the east side of Seminole Woods Boulevard, south of Sesame Boulevard.”
Atwp says
Don’t understand the surplus of homes and more being built, very interesting. On the positive side look at all the jobs being created, land cleared, trucks moving the lumber, a few truck drivers are in need, not to speak about all the people actually building the buildings. Good employment for the people. Having a class b or a license is a good thing. A class b or class a licensed holder earn descent money, this good for people wanting to and need work.
leroy says
The city isopening up a new department they’re looking for people to pick up, roadkill animals that was caused by the developers clearing the lots look at the increase in road killed animals. Humanity sucks.
celia says
Excuse me Atwp, but they do not clear the land by hauling logs from trees down, they burn it as is cheaper and allowed by state and contaminate Palm Coast and surrounding areas and over greed! Regarding employment in these huge construction s, I see lots of outsiders from our area working on site!. Good luck getting a job there. Did you just arrive looking for work here…Good luck with that too. What we get is growth build with temporary jobs and then we have to pay for providing the infrastructure…will be very costly like our water utility rate now is to you and us.
leroy says
you’ll get no comments from either city council members were county commissioners. They’re all using their positions as a stepping stone for higher political game for like parasites.
Just my thoughts says
Wildlife as well as even families pets are being killed on the roads no one seems to be addressing that.
The City Officials are in the developers, builders and realtors that is runs the City now.
What has happened to Flagler ? says
Well if it’s going before the county commission it as good as done. The county commission thanks to a lean Pennington have never met a development they didn’t like.
polysci says
Seems like every developer “gets the nod.”
NJ says
The Realtors/Contractors/ Developers CARTEL win AGAIN with the Corrupt Land Destroyer Attorney leading the way!! TIME to MARCH Against Corruption!! March at the Cartel members home, where they work, dine out, where they relax. Follow the Tactics of “Anti-War” Movement and NEVER, NEVER, NEVER Stop Fighting AGAINST Corruption!1
Jeff B says
There are clearly strong feelings about this proposal. Residents who want their concerns reflected in the official record can attend the March 16 County Commission meeting.
This decision is not simply about the conceptual plan shown at the meeting. The PUD document lists more than 30 permitted uses, and once approved, those development rights remain in place. Questions of compatibility, traffic impacts, infrastructure capacity, and consistency with surrounding residential areas are the issues the Commission can legally consider.
Public input is most effective when it is calm, factual, and focused on policy. Participation matters – this is the final vote.
Just my thoughts says
We now see who rules in the City of Palm Coast and it’s the developers, builders and realtors. They sure are profiting while the taxpayers witness more traffic sewer and water problems which don’t seem to matter to the Palm Coast City Officials.
Read other comments taxpayers are not blessed on all the land being developed.
This sure is an encouragement to get out and vote. It’s time to vote for elective officials that listen to the people that pays their salaries.
KN says
Homeowners in this area, and all of Flagler County… Please know, this could (and likely is?) an effort by ICI Homes (and Flagler County?) to legally block Belvedere Fuel Farm from coming into US1 / South Flagler County. Putting in an assisted living facility, helps keep out high-hazard fuel farm next to vulnerable populations. High density residential, as well, increases residents in the area quickly. Additionally, with this much commercial space being added, Traffic studies will be done and show that areas would be maxed out with volume of traffic coming to the commercial space… ICI may be using first come – first serve rules for traffic studies, show there will not be enough roadways if 120+ fuel tankers did multiple trips per day 24 hours to these areas along US1. The growth in our area is coming, regardless. We need to be careful what we oppose and understand what could come in if there if these type of potential blockers aren’t in place. If you look at the dates, in June – July 2025, Belvedere rumors were starting around US 1 corridor farther south and Flagler County (after being opposed at Hull Rd Ormond and the Palm Coast location further north). ICI fast track submitted these plans in August 2025. Flagler County approved 6 to 0 most recently, very quickly. My hope is that they are doing everything possible to legally block Belvedere Fuel Farms. I have lived in Plantation Bay, an ICI community, for 15 years. Mori Husseini lives in Plantation Bay (and his extended family). I have never seen ICI build this much commercial space or an assisted living facility. I’m thinking it’s very strategic? The growth is coming here no matter what… Just what comes? more heavy industry, fuel farms, landfills… Those could all be possibilities for South Flagler, US 1,Seminole Woods, area if we aren’t careful.
KN says
Additionally, an assisted living facility of this size is massive for Volusia or Flagler County. I believe the largest in area may be 165 to 175 beds. This is almost double. I’m thinking this is a vulnerable population human block they are doing to prevent Belvedere fuel farms. Imagine evacuation in an emergency or chemical danger… All of the medical equipment in this location, the vulnerable population and medical transports required. Would an assisted living facility even be able to get their insurance in this location with a fuel farm near it? It would be difficult for the city, county, state to approve moving forward with Belvedere anywhere in this South Flagler corridor because of the Assisted Living Facility addition? Sets up strong legal defense for ICI homes, and / or the 300 family members in this facility, should Belvedere Fuel Farms or any other hazardous heavy industry continue to try getting approved in this area. The expedited traffic study showing what this new development needs, and how much of the roadways it will use versus down the way potential Belvedere road / traffic needs (fuel tankers, etc.) I think Flagler county moving this forward unanimously and quickly after the traffic study was done in expedited time by ICI homes, is another sign they are doing what they can to block any future Belvedere Fuel Farm development. Personally, I would favor this type of growth and development anytime over hazardous fuel farms in our back yards. The growth here is inevitable… as a lifelong born and raised Floridian, the growth is sometimes shocking. However, to me this Seminole Woods Mixed Use is certainly the lesser of two evils. And as the other comments have mentioned, all of the neighborhoods in this area that are complaining were built for these people to move here…. Again, as a born and raised Floridian, living here my whole life, I call that pretty hypocritical of them…as previously mentioned, do these people expect and demand they are the last to move to Florida?
Laurel says
No! Flagler County has had the chance to develop in a responsible way, to learn from other counties, but they choose urban sprawl that necessitates driving everywhere.
They keep clear cutting and blacktopping. We don’t need ten storage places. We don’t need ten car washes. We don’t need ten Dollar Generals, and we don’t need matchstick houses that start falling apart after five years. We need better planning, and stick to it.
I’m sick of developers crying “property rights,” though residents have little to none.
Don’t tell me there are only two choices: bad and worse.
Florida cannot house the world. There are plenty of states that have good weather and good values.
DEE WOOZEN says
PAVE PARADISE AND PUT UP A PARKING LOT!!!! Home for sale depending on March 16 vote. How many more homes … EMPTY HOMES mind you, do we need? Guessing they are trying to build and sell before the next election … MAY be a repeat of 2008, but THEY will have taken their money and ran… They don’t care about those who live in Seminole Woods and have done so for MANY YEARS… HA, why don’t they add some shopping in the Hammock Dunes area? Think the people would like that? There is vacant land up that way.
Laurel says
No thanks.
Irwin M. Fletcher says
You bought property near an area of vacant land in a growing city, and you thought nothing would ever be built on it. Shame on you. You are no better than the people who bought property around the airport and complain about the planes. Noise and traffic is what this city is all about and our elected officials couldn’t care less.
Here’s a thought, take that eyesore landlocked in the south end of the city and give it a purpose. Take the airport property, get rid of the noisy planes and sell it off as commercial and light manufacturing and earn impact fees and taxes. As a center for commercial business it will keep those industries away from neighborhoods, quiet down the NIMBYs in Seminole Woods that fear development and student pilots, and start generating jobs and money for our city. Student pilots bring nothing to the community tax base, hanger space fees and some fuel earn us peanuts, but increasing the serenity of the neighbors who fear development; seems like that end of the city could be an economic driver without business sprawling out into the neighborhoods. Get rid of that troublesome county enclave in Seminole woods and let it be an asset to the city and the area. The financial benefit would exponentially better than what we have now.