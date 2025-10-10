Celebration of Life and Other Services Scheduled in Memory of Jorge and Nancy Salinas

The family of Jorge Salinas and his wife Nancy Salinas have scheduled a celebration of life in honor of the couple’s memory at 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center on Sunday. It is the first of a week of services. Salinas, the deputy Flagler County administrator since 2020, and his wife lost their lives on Oct. 4 in a hit-and-run crash on I-4 that took the life of a third person as well.

County Administrator Heidi Petito, who was closest to Jorge Salinas in the county’s administration, announced the week of services to county staff in an email Thursday afternoon that was also the first detailed glimpse into the emotional blow that shook the Government Services Building.

“Yesterday, I met with Jorge and Nancy’s children to offer our continued support on behalf of the County. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the compassion, prayers, and kindness that so many of you have shown during this heartbreaking time,” Petito wrote. “This loss has been incredibly difficult for all of us. Jorge was more than a colleague, he was a trusted friend, a steady presence, and someone who brought laughter and optimism to every situation. His absence is deeply felt across our organization.”

The viewing is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 15) at Clymer Funeral Home at 39 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. A visitation and mass is scheduled for noon on Thursday (Oct. 16) at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church on North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach. A military funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 17) at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, north of the city.

Jorge Salinas was 59. His wife was 60. He was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. He graduated college in Puerto Rico and graduate school in Utah (in information technology). Nancy was born in New York City and went to school in Puerto Rico. They were married on June 6, 1986, in Aguadilla.

“Jorge proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Senior Airman (E4),” his obituary states, “working as an Aerospace Control and Warning Systems Operator. He went on to serve as an IT Manager and Deputy City Manager for the City of Albany, Oregon, for 20 years,” before moving to Palm Coast in 2020.

“As we honor Jorge and Nancy in the days ahead, I encourage each of you to take care of yourselves and one another,” Petito wrote county staffers. “Lean on your teammates and know that it’s okay to grieve and to share stories that celebrate the wonderful person Jorge was. Thank you all for your compassion, support, and strength as we walk through this together.”