A 30-foot sailboat from Hilton Head, S.C., ran aground just north of the Flagler Beach pier shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A crew of two-a man and a woman in their late 30s, early 40s–were aboard the boat. Neither was injured. But the boat’s keel has been damaged, making the boat inoperable.

“From my understanding, they departed from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and were sailing to Miami, when they ran aground just north of the pier,” Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox said. The cause of the incident is not yet known, he and Police Chief Matt Doughney said this morning. The crew remains in Flagler Beach.

The city’s fire and police departments and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded last night, as did Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers this morning. The captain of the boat secured it with several anchors to prevent it from drifting toward the pier, a busy construction zone. Until then, it had been a concern to authorities, had the boat further nearted the pier.

“After Fish and Wildlife responded today, coordinating efforts have been made with Towboat USA to remove the vessel and tow it to the nearest port, which we’re assuming is in Daytona,” Cox said. That’s expected to happen before noon. “They’re unable to get underway without being towed,” he said. Meanwhile, the boat has been the chief attraction in Flagler Beach today.

Just last April, a 50-foot shrimp boat, the Miss Montie, broke down and ran aground near the Si Como No Inn in Flagler Beach. A boat ran aground on city beaches in 2011, and a vishing vessel broke apart near Varn Park in 2010.