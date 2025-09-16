GN, an 11-year-old Rymfire Elementary student who was apparently being bullied in chats, faces a second-degree felony charge of sending written threats of a shooting after sending the “picture of a gun to a group chat with other students” and the message, “See you at school tomorrow bye,” according to his arrest report.

The weapon was a pellet gun. The boy was summoned to the dean’s office when the school administration learned of the text on Monday, but he went home at dismissal. When he got home, “he appeared upset and had been crying,” according to his mother’s description to a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, who went to the P-Section house to investigate.

The boy’s mother and father were not aware of their son’s group chat activities. But the boy’s father was able to unlock the phone and recover deleted messages. The thread contained texts from several children sending profanities and insults to each other. One of the messages insulted GN as “a bitch and should do something about it,” according to the arrest report, and that he should do it at school.

In apparent response, GN texted the image of the rifle-style pellet gun. He also texted something along the lines of “your last day breathing.” Someone made fun of him again, making a reference to a gun. “I can still beat you up without a gun or not,” GN texted, sending yet another image of two BB guns and asking the recipients which of the two he should bring to school. He then said the fight should happen at Ralph Carter Park, next to Rymfire Elementary (which students refer to as Rymfire Park), not at school.

The boy told a deputy that he had sent the texts, but to de-escalate the argument. He said he had no intention of carrying out the threat.

Travis Lee, the Rymfire Elementary principal, issued a letter to parents this morning informing them “ of a concerning situation that has come to our attention.” He said the threat was reported to the Sheriff’s Office through the district’s FortifyFL system, a statewide app enabling faculty, students and parents to inform authorities on suspicious activity.

“I am incredibly grateful to all of our Rymfire families who are active in helping make sure our students are safe and prepared for success each day,” Lee wrote. “I understand that this news may be unsettling. Please know that we are here to support our students and address any concerns you may have. The safety of our Rymfire community is and will always be our top priority.”

Though it remains the State Attorney’s Office’s decision on how to charger the student–as a juvenile or an adult–the office usually files juvenile charges, which are then addressed in family court. Students are typically penalized with probation. Generally, the district removes the student from his, her or their home school, sending them to Rise Up, the alternative school, usually for 45 days.

The new school year started on Aug. 11 for students. On Sept. 4, Flagler Palm Coast High School was temporarily on lockdown after the school received a threat. Scarcely a semester goes by anymore without a few such security incidents. Students are repeatedly schooled by faculty and other authorities to be careful about what they say about weapons, even in jest.