Ex-Teacher Union Leader Katie Hansen is Buddy Taylor’s New Principal, Mike Rinaldi Takes Over at Matanzas

The former teacher union leader and the former internal investigator are now principals.

Flagler County School Superintendent LaShakia Moore has named Katie Hansen the next principal of Buddy Taylor Middle School, following Cara Cronk’s retirement, and Mike Rinaldi the principal of Matanzas High School, following the resignation of Kristin Bozeman, who is moving to North Carolina with her family after three years leading the school.

The selection process was underway shortly after the two principals announced their departures. The School Board is expected to ratify the appointments this evening.

Currently an assistant principal at Indian Trails Middle School, Hansen has been with the district for 22 years, four of them (2014-18) as a Teacher Support Colleague at Buddy Taylor. In 2013 she was Indian Trails’ Teacher of the Year. She is a former math and science teacher.

A district press release left silent her long role as president of the Flagler County Education Association, the teacher union, through which Hansen’s name rose to prominence as she routinely and forcefully stood toe-to-toe with the district’s negotiating team during collective bargaining sessions. She is now decisively on the management side.

Hansen will begin at Buddy Taylor on July 1. The first day of school on the 2025-26 Flagler Schools calendar is August 11. “I’m truly honored to return to Buddy Taylor Middle School as its Principal,” Hansen stated. “This school holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to work alongside our faculty and staff to help our students and their families reach their educational goals.”

Rinaldi has most recently served as the Coordinator of Professional Standards with Flagler Schools, according to a district release, where he played a critical role in leadership development and supporting districtwide professional practices. He was also responsible for internal investigations of staffers accused of violating school policies. He brings with him a deep understanding of the district’s culture and a proven commitment to student success.

“I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Matanzas High School,” Rinaldi said. He will be the school’s fifth principal after Chris Pryor, Earl Johnson, Jeff Reaves and Bozeman (all of whom were at the school’s dedication of its new extension in mid-May). “Matanzas has a strong tradition of academic excellence and community pride. I look forward to working with our students and families, faculty and staff to build on the foundation built over the years, and help create even more opportunities for success.”

With more than 20 years of experience within K-12 education administration in Florida, Rinaldi will officially move into his new role on July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Rinaldi and Ms. Hansen into these important roles within Flagler Schools,” Moore said. “Both are talented and experienced educators with a passion for helping educate the next generation, as well as building strong school communities. I’m confident they’ll lead with integrity, vision and heart as they both prioritize putting children first in all they do.”