State Agency Sinks 227-Foot Ship to Build Marine Habitat Off St. Lucie Inlet

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission successfully sank the Borocho, a 227-foot derelict freight vessel, on Nov. 18 to create a new artificial reef. The ship now rests nearly 200 feet below the surface, in Martin County nine miles offshore of the St. Lucie Inlet. The sinking was accomplished through FWC’s Derelict Vessel program, in partnership with Martin County Environmental Resources.

The vessel had remained in the Miami River for a decade after its previous owner allowed it to fall into disrepair. Following a derelict vessel investigation, the FWC hired a removal contractor, Resolve Marine Group, Inc., to remediate, relocate and reef the freighter. Resolve Marine began the sinking process by cutting holes along the vessel’s sides to allow it to flood. Within approximately one hour, the Borocho was fully submerged.

Artificial reefing was selected as the lowest cost disposal option (cheaper than land-based disposal), realizing significant cost savings for the derelict vessel program through beneficial use of creating long-term habitat as an artificial reef. A collaborative effort between FWC Law Enforcement, Martin County and the FWC Artificial Reef Program resulted in the creation of the Boo McCulley Reef. For over two decades, John “Boo” McCulley, through his company McCulley Marine, was an integral part of the development of artificial reefs in Florida’s waters. This new reef will provide vital marine habitat, enhance local fish populations, and create new opportunities for fishing and diving.

The Boo McCulley Reef now marks the southernmost extension to an over 1.14 nautical-mile-long fishing corridor established in 2002 within the Sirotkin permitted area. This area is popular with local recreational anglers targeting reef fish species such as mackerel, amberjack and snapper.

The FWC’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program, which is funded by the Florida Legislature, helps state, county and local government agencies with the costs related to removing derelict vessels. Leaving a vessel in a derelict condition is a crime. Derelict vessels, including those that are sinking, grounded, stripped or lacking vital systems, pose a risk to both people and Florida’s natural resources.

For more information on derelict vessels or vessels at risk of becoming derelict, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and select “Waterway Management” followed by “Derelict and At-Risk Vessels.

The FWC’s Artificial Reef Program oversees one of the most extensive, diverse and active artificial reef programs in the nation. Through strong partnerships with coastal governments, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions, this program monitors and assesses artificial reefs, ensuring that the reefs created reflect the unique needs of the communities they impact.

The coordinates for the Boo McCulley Reef are latitude 27º 12.287’N and longitude 80º 00.396’W, depth 180 feet.