Ralph Carter Park Community Meeting and Update

The City of Palm Coast will host a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park on February 28th at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue.

The community meeting will cover several important topics concerning Ralph Carter Park, including:









Neighborhood Safety Update: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mike Lutz will provide a comprehensive update on neighborhood safety initiatives and address any concerns from residents. Park Improvements and Timeline: Attendees will receive an update on ongoing and planned improvements to Ralph Carter Park, along with the corresponding timeline for completion. Field Capacity and Park Usage: Information regarding the current field capacity at Ralph Carter Park and an overview of system-wide capacity at all city parks. Youth Participation Overview: A summary of the number of youth participants utilizing the facilities and programs at Ralph Carter Park. Question and Answer Session: Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification on any topics discussed during the meeting.

“We encourage all residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park to join us for this important community update meeting,” said Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst. “This event provides an excellent opportunity for residents to stay informed about developments in their neighborhood and actively participate in discussions about the park’s future. We look forward to seeing you there!”