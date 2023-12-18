Palm Coast’s Tyler Perkins, 27, Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on Old Kings Road

Tyler Perkins, a 27-year-old resident of Palm Coast, died in a single vehicle crash on Old Kings Road early Sunday afternoon when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a tree.

Perkins had been traveling north on Old Kings Road from State Road 100. According to the Florida Highway Patrol and 911 dispatch notes, the crash was called in minutes after 1 p.m. when a witness reported seeing the pick-up truck overturned some distance into the woods, with smoke rising from the vehicle. An off-duty paramedic was among the first individuals on the scene.









Paramedic and firefighters responded, and about 10 minutes after the crash was reported, were dousing the pick-up in water and reporting that the occupant appeared unresponsive. Tyler Perkins was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:16 p.m.

Authorities swept the area surrounding the crash to ensure that no one had been ejected. Old Kings Road’s northbound lanes were closed to traffic north o the RaceTrac gas station, to Town Center Boulevard, until a little after 6 p.m. Southbound lanes were not affected.

FHP has not disclosed a cause of the crash–only that the vehicle “traveled off the roadway.” The area had been experiencing heavy downpours, though around the time of the crash it was overcast but rain had let up.

According to FHP, the crash resulted in the 22nd fatality of the year on Flagler County roads.

Perkins had graduated from Flagler County schools, was a young father and was well known locally, his death breaking hearts across social media as friends and family learned of it: “You touched so many peoples hearts you were a best friend not only to me but to countless others,” one person who referred to him as a best friend and little brother, wrote. “You are an amazing dad to your two beautiful children. You would literally give me the shirt off your back if I asked.”