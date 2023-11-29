Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade Returns on Dec. 16, After 3-Year Hiatus

The City of Palm Coast, in close collaboration with Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Starlight Parade to the heart of Town Center. In response to the overwhelming feedback from our residents, the parade will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Central Park at 6 p.m. (The parade will no longer be moved to Belle Terre Parkway near the Indian Trails Sports Complex.)









After a hiatus of three years, the Starlight Parade will once again grace the familiar streets of Town Center. Our return to this beloved location aims to recapture the magic of community camaraderie that has defined the parade for years.

Details of the Event

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Pre-Parade Activities: Festivities kick off at 3 p.m., with entertainment, food trucks, and a variety of family-friendly activities. The parade starts at 6 p.m.

This ideal location will allow viewers to visit the 18th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival put on by the Rotary Club of Flagler County while in the park. There will be free children’s activities, including letters to Santa and crafts. Pre-parade activities will wrap up at 5:45 p.m. to give everyone a chance to get into place for the start of the annual Starlight Parade.

The parade route will begin near the roundabout on Central Avenue and head east, turning north onto Park Street, east onto Lake Avenue, and south on City Place, then continuing south of Bulldog Drive.

Traffic Control and Safety

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will oversee traffic control during the event to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants and spectators. Their dedicated efforts will contribute to a smooth and secure parade experience for everyone.

Participate in the Parade!

If you or your organization would like to be a part of this year’s parade, please register on the Starlight Parade event page by Wednesday, December 6th.









Stay Updated!

As we approach the event date, stay tuned for more information, including traffic patterns, road closures, and additional details to help you plan your visit seamlessly.

Join us for a night of wonder, excitement, and the warmth of community as the Starlight Parade returns to the heart of Palm Coast. We look forward to celebrating this festive season with you, surrounded by the joy and togetherness that makes our community truly special. See you in Central Park on December 16th!