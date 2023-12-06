Palm Coast Water Tower Is Getting Repainted and Rebranded

As you drive down I-95 or throughout the City of Palm Coast, you may notice that the iconic water tower is getting a makeover. Last painted in 2017, this landmark structure will undergo a comprehensive paint job and proudly feature the city’s recently adopted icon logo. This project will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The decision to repaint the water tower arises from the necessity to address visible signs of discoloration and external corrosion. This initiative not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but is crucial for the structural integrity of this vital community asset, ensuring its continued service for years to come.









During the painting period, the water tower will temporarily be out of service. Residents need not be concerned about water disruptions, as all sandblasting and painting activities will be conducted within fully enclosed and contained spaces. The water plant’s high-service pumps will seamlessly maintain pressure throughout the system during this period, and variable pressures are not anticipated.

“We appreciate the community’s patience during this necessary maintenance,” said Utility Director Stephen Flanagan. “The paint job and addition of our newly adopted City logo are not just cosmetic enhancements but essential steps in preserving the functionality and longevity of this critical piece of our water infrastructure.”

Water towers, also known as “elevated tanks,” play a crucial role in storing water for various applications such as drinking, irrigation, and fire suppression. Elevated tanks utilize gravity to maintain consistent water pressure and come in diverse shapes, sizes, and materials tailored to the specific needs of the distribution area.

The elevation of these tanks helps regulate system pressure through gravity by means of their elevation above ground level, reducing the need for continuous pump operation. In Palm Coast, the water facility’s high-service pumping system works in tandem with the water tower.

These towers ensure a steady water supply by providing sufficient pressure to municipal water systems. Acting as reservoirs during times of excess production, water towers release water during peak demand to supplement the treatment plant’s immediate supply.

Stay tuned for the exciting reveal of the newly painted water tower, a symbol of Palm Coast’s commitment to both functionality and community identity. The city looks forward to the community’s continued support as essential infrastructure is enhanced and maintained.