Palm Coast Starlight Parade on Dec. 6, Boat Parade on Dec. 13

Two of the community’s most cherished holiday traditions are returning: the Starlight Parade on Saturday, December 6, and the Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, December 13. Both events are free for spectators and participants, and registration is now open for those wishing to join the fun with a float or decorated boat.

“Palm Coast shines brightest when our community comes together to celebrate the season,” said James Hirst, Director of Parks & Recreation. “These parades are a special tradition that brings neighbors, families, and visitors together year after year.”

The Starlight Parade will once again light up Central Park in Town Center on December 6th with glowing floats, marching bands, and holiday cheer. The pre-parade event will begin at 4 p.m. with food vendors and family-friendly entertainment to set the stage for an evening of celebration. Then, at 6 p.m., the parade will kick off in Central Park with the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Those interested in participating with a float can register online at https://form.typeform.com/to/rtCeGrTZ

Just one week later, on December 13th, the Intracoastal Waterway will come alive with shimmering lights during the City of Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy the dazzling procession of boats of all sizes, each one decorated in holiday lights. Boat captains wishing to take part can register their boats now by visiting https://form.typeform.com/to/GjQgGYOX

To learn more about both events, visit www.palmcoast.gov/events