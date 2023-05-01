Palm Coast Songwriters Festival Set for May 4-7

Local organizers of the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival are pleased to announce the celebration of their 5-year anniversary with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing May 4-7, 2023. Single-day tickets are $50.

This year, songwriter/artists performing at the festival will include Deana Carter, Darryl Worley, Ira Dean (formerly of Trick Pony), Andy Griggs, Matraca Berg, and Anthony Smith, along with over 30 additional phenomenal songwriters. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.









Attendees at the festival have now grown to multiple states across the U.S., and cities across Florida; along with many residents from Flagler, St Johns, and Volusia Counties. Returning emcee this year will be national radio personality, Shawn Parr, who’s syndicated radio show “Backstage Country” will be broadcast live from Palm Coast on over 80 radio stations across the country.

The festival also supports multiple charitable organizations including the Gold Star Mentors Foundation, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library/Early Learning Coalition for Flagler and Volusia Counties, and the Daytona State College Foundation.

Major sponsors include “Title Sponsor” Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment, & Art; “Main Stage Sponsors” SouthState Bank and Flagler Health+; “Major Media Sponsor” Spectrum; along with Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, Flagler Broadcasting, Quantum A/C, and many other great sponsors and supporters. For more information about tickets, songwriters including the schedule, and our sponsors, visit the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival website at www.palmcoastsongwritersfestival.com, and connect with the Festival at PalmCoastSongFest on Facebook, PalmCoastSongFest on Instagram, and @PalmCoastFest on Twitter.