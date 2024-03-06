Palm Coast Launches Phase 2 of Imagine 2050, Its Comprehensive Plan Rewrite, on March 13

The City of Palm Coast is announces the commencement of Phase 2 for the Imagine 2050 comprehensive plan update, marking a significant milestone in shaping the city’s future. As part of this process, the city has organized two community conversation workshop meetings to delve into the community’s themes and core planning values, derived from extensive public engagement efforts during Phase 1.

A comprehensive plan is essentially a roadmap that guides the future growth and development of a community. It’s like a big-picture plan that outlines where new homes, businesses, parks, roads, and other essential city components should go and how they should all fit together. Think of it as a blueprint for building a better Palm Coast that meets the needs and desires of its residents, both now and for generations to come.









Throughout Phase 1, the City of Palm Coast has been actively seeking input from residents through numerous public engagement events. Phase 1 began on October 10, 2023, and continued through the end of February 2024. During this time, City staff participated in over two dozen events and interacted with over 2,000 people in person and thousands more online. These events have provided invaluable insights into what the community envisions for Palm Coast’s future, serving as the foundation for the upcoming discussions in Phase 2.

This initiative is a top priority for the City Council, as outlined in the city’s strategic action plan. The City Council has challenged city staff to reach out to every member of the community to ensure broad participation in the Imagine 2050 process.

The Phase 2 community conversation workshop meetings are on March 13, 2024. There are two opportunities to participate: the first workshop is from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Wing of City Hall, located at 160 Lake Ave, Palm Coast. The workshop will include a presentation and small group discussion. This event is open to the public, welcoming all residents who wish to contribute their ideas and perspectives to the comprehensive planning process.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive discussions centered around the themes and core planning values identified during Phase 1. This collaborative exchange of ideas will play a pivotal role in shaping the priorities and direction of Palm Coast as outlined in the Imagine 2050 plan.









Mayor David Alfin encourages all residents to join the conversation. “Your input is crucial in ensuring that our comprehensive plan reflects the aspirations and priorities of our diverse community. Together, we can build a vibrant Palm Coast that we can all be proud of,” said Mayor Alfin.

For more information about Imagine 2050 and upcoming public engagement opportunities, or to participate virtually, visit PalmCoast.gov/imagine2050 and utilize the interactive project website.