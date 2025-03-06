Palm Coast Invites You to Tour Your (Newer) Water and Sewer Plants

The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s water system and distribution process when it presents special tours of Water Treatment Plant #3 and Wastewater Treatment Plant #2 on Wednesday, March 12. The tour will provide an in-depth overview of the water treatment and distribution process from the aquifer to our treatment plant to our city’s residents and businesses. It will also include a tour of the wastewater plant and outline the treatment process.

Residents can choose between two tour sessions: 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. The tour will include visits to Water Treatment Plant 3 and Wastewater Treatment Plant 2, which share a main operations center. During the tour, participants will learn how water is treated and distributed, explore the wastewater treatment process, and have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the experts who manage these essential services.









“We want these tours to be an eye-opening experience, just like our Citizens Academy,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston. “Our team is passionate about what they do, and this is a great chance for residents to see firsthand how we treat and distribute water across the city. We hope everyone leaves with a new understanding of the process and an appreciation for the people who make it happen!”

For safety reasons, space is limited, and residents must register in advance by visiting parksandrec.fun and typing “Guided Tour” into the search bar. The tour sites are ADA accessible, and handicapped parking is available. Water Treatment Plant 3 is located off US 1 at 400 Peavey Grade. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes for the tour.

Notably, residents will not be touring Waste Water Treatment 1, the larger and oldest of the city’s plants and the main reason for Monday’s approval by the City Council of moving toward a $455 million bond issue to spearhead a $260 million upgrade and expansion of the overburdened sewer plant, which is in the heart of the Woodlands.