Palm Coast Invites Residents to Engage With Council Members at Series of Town Hall Meetings

The City of Palm Coast invites residents to participate in upcoming individual town hall meetings with their City Council members. Through the Strategic Action Plan process, each City Council Member has prioritized engaging with Palm Coast residents to foster a stronger community connection and ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the future of the city.

The town hall series begins on Friday, March 8th with a “Courtside Chat” led by City Council Member Nick Klufas at the Southern Recreation Center. This interactive town hall includes an introduction to the game of pickleball. Whether residents are avid pickleball enthusiasts or simply interested in community engagement, this event promises exciting discussions in a relaxed environment. Sign up for this free program here.









Then, save the date for Friday, March 22nd at 11 a.m., when Vice Mayor Ed Danko will host a Town Hall Lunch and Learn event at the Palm Coast Community Center. Attendees can speak openly with Vice Mayor Danko on various topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch. Registration is required as space is limited. Register today by clicking here.

Next, join us on Saturday, April 13th at 9 a.m. for a special town hall event with Council Member Theresa Carli Pontieri at the Lehigh Trailhead Dog Park. Bring your furry friends and enjoy a morning at the dog park while discussing the city’s Strategic Action Plan process while enjoying a cup of coffee. RSVP today by clicking here.

Following that, mark your calendars for Friday, April 19th at 11 a.m., as Council Member Cathy Heighter hosts a Town Hall Lunch and Learn event at the Palm Coast Community Center. Residents can engage directly with Council Member Heighter while enjoying a complimentary lunch. Registration is required as space is limited. Register today by clicking here.









Finally, on Monday, April 29th, Mayor Alfin will close the series with an informal “Coffee Talk” at Palm Coast’s Panera Bread, 5880 State Rte 100, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Hear about the results of this year’s legislative session and what that means for Palm Coast. Residents are encouraged to enjoy coffee as they participate in open discussions directly with Mayor Alfin. RSVP today by clicking here.

Palm Coast Town Hall meetings foster community engagement and allow residents to participate in the decision-making process. Your participation and input are invaluable as we strive to build a city that meets the needs of all residents. For more information and to register for a town hall, please visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/ events/home/details/city- council-town-hall.