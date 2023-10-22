Palm Coast Historical Society Marks Founders’ Day with Food Truck Festival and Exhibits Oct. 28

The Palm Coast Historical Society marks Founders’ Day on Oct. 28 at Holland Park with its 10th year anniversary celebration of the opening of the society’s museum at the park, with food trucks, community groups, music and speakers.

The celebration is scheduled between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive in Palm Coast.









To better acquaint both new and long-time residents with our history the society thought it best to attract them to its location in Holland Park with a Founders’ Day reminiscent of a festival. The family-friendly atmosphere will include music by DJ Vern of Surf 97.3. Five food trucks will be on site which will hopefully encourage folks to relax, browse and linger.

Over 24 non-profit community groups, including clubs, historical societies, heritage organizations and more will be displaying their own contributions to Palm Coast history under pop-up tents in the outfield adjacent to our building. Special interest talks will be held under the pavilion across from the museum.

Elaine Studnicki, co-historian and past president of the society, will talk about Palm Coast’s stories canals. Her talk will take you back roughly 200 years prior to the arrival of ITT, the developer of the original Palm Coast, when Joseph Hernandez created a drainage system for his St. Joseph’s Plantation, which was located along what is now Florida Park Drive(and thrived on the back of slave labor). Studnicki will later fast-forward to the modern era and the system of waterways created in the 1970’s for drainage and recreation in what would become the planned community of Palm Coast.

Tim Baker, a local author and city engineer, will discuss his various works of fiction, many of them set in Flagler Beach. The characters in his novels often drive along A1A and drop by familiar locations such as The Golden Lion or Finn’s. He will share insights about what inspires his plots and how he develops his characters.

The Palm Coast Fire Department, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, has installed a temporary exhibit inside the historical museum. Retired firefighters will be available to answer questions about their experiences as emergency responders. A recently restored vintage fire truck will be brought to the site, which should appeal to both children and adults.