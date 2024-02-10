Palm Coast Fire Department Announces Wave of Promotions

The Palm Coast Fire Department is excited to announce a wave of promotions that mark a significant milestone in the organization’s growth. Under the leadership of Chief Kyle Berryhill, the department proudly reveals advancements that reflect its commitment to excellence and its strategic succession planning.

Chief Kyle Berryhill is pleased to unveil the latest promotions within the department’s ranks, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to enhancing the organization. Among these notable advancements is the elevation of Driver Engineer Kalin Graham to the role of Lieutenant, succeeding Lieutenant Rich Cline, who retired this past September.









Continuing its emphasis on nurturing talent and ensuring a smooth transition of leadership, the fire department has promoted Firefighters Anthony Forte, Michael Ginn, and Dylan Mulligan to driver engineer positions. These promotions align with the department’s succession planning efforts, which have been thoughtfully implemented to guarantee seamless progress and service delivery.

In line with its dedication to addressing evolving needs, the Palm Coast Fire Department is thrilled to welcome eight new firefighters to its esteemed team. James Allinson, Cole Dipatre, Joshua Gilliam, Izaiah Lee, and Osvaldo Sene have all joined the department’s ranks since November 2023. Their recruitment is a strategic response to the department’s goal of filling vacancies stemming from budgeted expansions in firefighter personnel, as well as recent retirements and promotions.

The newly promoted firefighters were honored in a special ceremony held at the Palm Coast Community Center, where they were proudly pinned by their loved ones. Chief Berryhill highlighted the significance of these advancements, emphasizing how the department’s well-established succession plan, conceived years ago, ensures a seamless transition of leadership.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said, ” Palm Coast is a safe place thanks to the hard work and commitment of the men and women serving as our first responders. Their efforts and sacrifices are crucial in creating an environment where we feel secure in our homes and neighborhoods. Under the guidance of Chief Berryhill, I am confident that each of you will continue to provide outstanding care and fire protection for Palm Coast. Success is only achieved through meticulous succession planning.”