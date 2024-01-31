Palm Coast City Council Hold Strategic Action Planning Orientation on Feb. 5

The Palm Coast City Council will hold an orientation session focused on the strategic action planning process on Monday, February 5th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Facilitated by Dr. Joe Saviak, an expert in strategic planning, the session aims to chart a course for the city’s future growth and prosperity. The session is open to the public.

A strategic action plan is paramount for Palm Coast’s continued success, providing a roadmap for the City Council to address community needs and aspirations effectively. This plan guides decision-making, resource allocation, and implementation strategies.

The city’s last strategic action planning process yielded several positive and measurable outcomes for residents, including:









Planning and building the Southern Recreation Center, a long-time priority created in 2017, which is nearing completion.

Establishing the Arts District in Town Center through collaboration with United We Art. Together, a conceptual site plan was devised along with a phased approach for the Events Center.

Providing the Small Business Development Center for small business support and financial resources.

Securing incentive funding for business recruitment and Town Center core development.

Collaborating with Community Development to analyze processes and re-evaluate development review procedures.

Evaluating Fire Station 22 conditions, generating cost estimates, and completing draft drawings for expanded parking at the Palm Coast Community Center.

Holding ongoing bi-weekly meetings with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on traffic safety and securing a proposal for a speed-tracking devices analysis and speed study.

Adopting the Parks and Recreation Countywide Master Plan, in collaboration with Flagler County.

Partnering with the Palm Coast Historical Society to host a historical speaker series and Palm Coast Founders Day events.

Securing legislative funding for the widening of Old King Road North.









From infrastructure enhancements to community development projects, the strategic action plan serves as a blueprint for progress.

Dr. Saviak’s extensive experience and expertise in strategic planning will aid in the creation of a comprehensive and actionable plan aligned with the city’s vision, mission, values, and priorities.

The orientation session will take place at the Palm Coast Community Center, located at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, on February 5, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and listen to the discussion. The primary focus of this session is to equip the City Council for the imminent strategic action plan process. Please note that public comments will not be included in this session.