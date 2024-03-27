Palm Coast Installing Solar-Powered Flashing Traffic Beacons in School Zones

The City of Palm Coast Public Works Traffic Division is working to upgrade and install new solar-powered traffic beacons in local school zones. This project will include 7 new beacons and 1 existing upgrade at the Indian Trails Middle and Belle Terre Elementary, 4 new beacons and 3 upgrades at Buddy Taylor Middle and Wadsworth Elementary and 2 beacon upgrades at Rymfire Elementary.

While providing and maintaining flashing traffic beacons are a requirement for all school zones in the State of Florida in accordance with the Florida Department of Transportation, the new solar devices will not only help with staying in compliance of the law, but also offer more feasible functionality.









“With the installation of these new solar traffic beacons, we are now able to control most of the functions and receive real-time status updates remotely which helps us not only from a convenience standpoint but also with maintenance as we won’t have to visit each beacon as frequently,” said Matthieu Johnson, Traffic Signal Technician Lead for the City of Palm Coast. “These beacons aid in keeping our motorists, pedestrians and students safe and any way that we can provide a more efficient manner of doing that is something we see as a win-win for the community.”

Work on the project is slated to be completed in the coming weeks. By completing the project entirely in-house through the traffic division, the city is expected to save over $120,000 in the process. Upon completion, all school zones within Palm Coast City Limits will be in compliance with state law requirements. View a video update on this project here: https://youtu.be/BewgkHIwhCg

For updates on this project and all other projects in the City of Palm Coast, visit PalmCoast.Gov/capitalprojects