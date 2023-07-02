Multi-Vehicle Severe Crash at Belle Terre and Whiteview Parkways Sends 3 to Hospitals

A multiple-vehicle crash, including a roll-over and a head-on collision, resulted in six injuries and three hospitalizations, one of them a trauma alert, early this afternoon at Belle Terre Parkway and Whiteview Parkway in Palm Coast.

Authorities initially reported that at least four vehicles were involved, though subsequently that was reduced to three. The cause of the crash is under investigation.









The crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. One of the victims, a woman, was entrapped in the rolled-over SUV and required extrication by Palm Coast Fire Department firefighter-paramedics and Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedics. The front windshield of the vehicle was broken to enable access.

Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, landed on Whiteview Parkway, east of Princess Rose Drive, and flew one of the patients who had multiple fractures to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Two patients were taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast with non-life-threatening injuries. Three additional patients were treated at the scene but declined transport to the local hospital.

Based on preliminary information, the vehicles involved were a 2008 red Hyundai Tiburon, a white 2009 Toyota Camry, and a 2021 Nissan Rogue.

John’s Towing of Bunnell was summoned to the scene–and that tower’s vehicle in a rare coincidence ended up breaking down on Belle Terre Parkway, and require its own tow. Roger’s Towing, also of Bunnell (the two companies are run by relatives of each other) soon was at the scene as well, and both companies worked the scene together.

According to the Palm Coast Fire Department, its Engine 21, Ladder 25, Battalion 25 and its Fire Police responded to the scene, as did Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Rescue 21, Rescue 22 and the emergency helicopter. Belle Terre Parkway northbound was cleared a little after 4 p.m.



