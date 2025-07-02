Mayor Mike Norris Snubs July 4 Parade and Reading of Declaration of Independence with Colleagues

Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris is snubbing both the July 4 parade and the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence alongside 15 elected officials, including all four of his council colleagues Friday as he continues to abdicate most of his office’s public responsibilities outside of council meetings.

Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri will anchor the Declaration ceremony, as she has an increasing number of city events since Norris’s strange, angry speech at the State of the City in April. Norris, who is suing the city, has abandoned all but one of his committee assignments. He has refused to take part in a series of town halls each of his colleagues is hosting. He continues to refuse to meet with Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston even to be briefed on city issues or to prepare for meetings.

A short meeting he requested with Johnston earlier this week did not change that: he complained about media–and this site in particular–having more information about the city than he does, only to be reminded that he only had his self-isolation to blame. Norris has also limited his presence at City Hall, suggesting that staffers were spying on him.

The July 4 event at the airport is the culmination of the joint “United Flagler” celebration intended to bring together all local cities and the county in an apolitical birthday bash of patriotism. Pouting is usually limited to a few children who’d rather not sit through Jefferson’s jeremiad against King George before fireworks.

“We invited the local elected officials throughout the county,” a spokesperson said of the evening Independence Day ceremony at the county airport preceding the 9 p.m. fireworks. Traditionally, elected officials led by the mayor take turns reading portions of the Declaration of Independence.

All four council members will be there, as will four of the five county commissioners, three of the five Flagler Beach city commissioners, a Bunnell city commissioner, Sheriff Rick Staly, and both county court judges–Melissa Distler and Andrea Totten. “Mayor Norris is unavailable so Vice Mayor Pontieri will serve as Master of Ceremonies,” the spokesperson said. Norris also declined to participate in the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s parade in the morning down A1A, where three council members will represent the city.

“It might be important to note that we’re working with Jonathan Lord to keep our eyes on the weather,” the spokesperson said, referring to the county’s emergency management director. “It’s too soon to tell right now, but in the event of thunderstorms, we’ll either have to delay or cancel the ceremony portion of the event. We’ll likely make a decision late Thursday. Fireworks are not expected to be impacted.” The city doesn’t want to endanger the officials, who would be standing on a metal stage during the ceremony.

Norris is expected to be in court Thursday afternoon, when his case against fellow Council member Charles Gambaro–whom he considers illegitimately seated on the council–goes before Circuit Judge Chris France.