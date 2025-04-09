Micro-Surfacing Begins April 14 on A Dozen Palm Coast Streets

The City of Palm Coast is notifying residents about an upcoming High-Performance Micro-Surfacing project on several local residential roadways. Work will begin Monday, April 14, 2025, and is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc., the project contractor, will apply high-performance micro surfacing—a protective layer made from granite aggregate and polymerized asphalt emulsion. This treatment helps extend the life of the pavement, improve durability, and enhance the road’s appearance.

To ensure a smooth process, residents are encouraged to follow these important guidelines:









Drive with Care: After the new surface is applied, avoid turning your wheels while the vehicle is stationary to prevent cosmetic markings. These will fade over time. It may take up to six months for the final surface to fully cure and look uniform.

Irrigation Systems: Turn off all irrigation systems beginning at midnight the night before your scheduled workday. Irrigation can resume the following day.

Planned Work Schedule (subject to change due to weather or unforeseen conditions):

Lancaster Lane, Louvet Lane Tue., April 15: Lansdowne Lane, Louisburg Lane

Post Tree Lane, Postman Lane, Eastman Lane Wed., April 30: Eastmoor Lane, Eastgate Lane

Residents will be notified with door tags on residential front doors and an email regarding these upcoming improvements.