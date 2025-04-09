Micro-Surfacing Begins April 14 on A Dozen Palm Coast Streets

The City of Palm Coast is notifying residents about an upcoming High-Performance Micro-Surfacing project on several local residential roadways. Work will begin Monday, April 14, 2025, and is expected to last approximately three weeks.
Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc., the project contractor, will apply high-performance micro surfacing—a protective layer made from granite aggregate and polymerized asphalt emulsion. This treatment helps extend the life of the pavement, improve durability, and enhance the road’s appearance.
To ensure a smooth process, residents are encouraged to follow these important guidelines:
- Expect Minor Delays: Work will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Short delays may occur while traffic control specialists manage limited access to roads under construction.
- Drive with Care: After the new surface is applied, avoid turning your wheels while the vehicle is stationary to prevent cosmetic markings. These will fade over time. It may take up to six months for the final surface to fully cure and look uniform.
- Avoid Roadside Parking: Please do not park vehicles, boats, trailers, or other items on or near the roadway during work hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
- Keep Roads Clear of Debris: Do not place garbage cans, yard waste, or any other materials on the road during construction.
- Irrigation Systems: Turn off all irrigation systems beginning at midnight the night before your scheduled workday. Irrigation can resume the following day.
Planned Work Schedule (subject to change due to weather or unforeseen conditions):
- Mon., April 14: Lancaster Lane, Louvet Lane
- Tue., April 15: Lansdowne Lane, Louisburg Lane
- Wed., April 16: Barkley Lane, Barkwood Lane
- Thu., April 17: Bassett Lane, Barbera Lane
- Fri., April 18: Ballard Lane, Ballenger Lane, Baltimore Lane
- Mon., April 21: Faircastle Lane, Fairmont Lane
- Tue., April 22: Fairbank Lane, Carr Lane, Cerrudo Lane
- Wed., April 23: Collins Lane, Wood Clift Lane, Wood Crest Lane
- Thu., April 24: Wood Center Lane, Royal Tern Lane
- Fri., April 25: Royal Leaf Lane, Royal Palm Lane, Rosecroft Lane
- Mon., April 28: Rosepetal Lane, Post Lane, Post Oak Lane
- Tue., April 29: Post Tree Lane, Postman Lane, Eastman Lane
- Wed., April 30: Eastmoor Lane, Eastgate Lane
Residents will be notified with door tags on residential front doors and an email regarding these upcoming improvements.
