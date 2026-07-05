The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 5, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260701

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Storytime: A couple of things often happen when someone gives alms to a person in need: the giver will lecture the poorer person with a bit of sanctimony: spend this wisely, do some work for me in exchange, don’t be lazy. The giver will also feel very good about himself. And if the person in need somehow gets back on their feet, the giver takes the credit besmogged in smugness. In a nutshell, that’s the ideology behind welfare-to-work campaigns, which go on the patronizing assumption that, unlike others, the poor need a carrot and sometimes a stick to get back in shape, and on the equally retrograde assumption that they’re beyond help anyway. “The Beggar” is an 1887 story by Chekhov. Skvortsov is a lawyer. Louchkov is a drunken beggar. Louchkov approaches Skvortsov, claiming he’d been railroaded from his job as a teacher and begging for alms. Skvortsov recognizes him as the same beggar who’d given him a different story two days before, but he invites him to his estate to split wood for some money. Louchkov hesitates, giving Skvortsov a chance to lecture him about the virtues of work and what losers beggars are, of their own doing. Louchkov relents. At the estate, the lawyer’s housekeeper throws an axe at Louchkov and cusses him out, as the lawyer watches from his study’s window before going back to work. Between the cold and his hangover, Louchkov is incapable of splitting the wood, but somehow the job is done, the housekeeper informs Skvortsov, who provides a ruble for the beggar, telling her to summon him back regularly to split wood. Louchkov returns several times, and several times goes away with a ruble in his pocket, until the lawyer, proud of himself, refers Louchkov to an office job as a copyist, which Louchkov takes. The two lose sight of each other. A couple of years later, they meet again in the theater. Louchkov is well to do, earning 35 rubles a month. Skvortsov is delighted and takes all the credit, again lecturing Louchkov about the virtues of work and sternness to straighten out the poor. But Louchkov has a surprise for the lawyer, telling him the sanctimony and the wood-splitting had nothing to do with it, because he never split a single log of wood. It was Olga, the housekeeper, who saved him. “It was like this,” Louchkov tells the lawyer: “When I came to break wood she would start: ‘Ah there you are, drunkard! Cursed! So you won’t die!’ Then she sat down in front of me, suddenly saddened, looked me in the face and said desolately: ‘Unfortunate you are! You have no joy in this world or in the next, drunkard that you are, you will burn in hell! Drag yourself to misery!’ And other stories along the same lines, you see. What bad blood she did to herself and shed tears about me, I cannot tell you. But the main thing is that she broke my wood! The fact is that, sir, at your house, I never broke a log, it was always her! Why she saved me, why I changed by looking at her, and why I stopped drinking, I can’t explain to you. I only know that her words and her noble conduct brought about a transformation in my soul, that she corrected me and that I will never forget her. But it’s time, we’re ringing.”

Now this:





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