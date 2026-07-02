The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 2, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The county and the nation are getting set for the 250th. Many government offices are closed starting today, and normal activities cancelled. Check before you go anywhere.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260701

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: On the approach of the 250th it’s worth noting that last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ratifying our president’s bigotry against Black and Brown nations never, in the Alito majority opinion, once quote the president on the subject, because it couldn’t. Had it done so, it would have demolished its own reasoning–that Trump’s racism really aren’t what people make them out to be. That the assumption that Trump wants Syrians and Haitians kicked out because of his racial animus is not plausible. So Justice Kagan did it for the court in her dissent. “It is more than plausible,” she wrote. “Even putting the clear-error standard aside, the Haiti plaintiffs have carried their burden. The evidence they have offered includes statements by the President so repellent and racially inflected that the majority declines to put them in print. (Indeed, one measure of the President’s way of speaking about Haitians is to compare it with the majority’s, which is unfailingly respectful. [In an illustrative footnote, Kagan wrote: “For example: “[P]overty and deprivation are no reflection on character, and there is no justification for denigrating the character of Haitians who suffer from and bear no responsibility for their country’s ills.”] So here are some of those statements. Haitians are “eating the dogs . . . . They’re eating the cats. They’re eating—they’re eating the pets of the people that live [in Springfield, Ohio].” [I am excluding Kagan’s technical references to the original documentation, such as 2 App. 802; see id., at 644, and so on.] And: Haitians are also eating “other things too that they’re not supposed to be.” Id., at 698–699. And: Haitians in the United States “probably have AIDS.” Id., at 698. And: Haiti is a “shithole country,” which is “filthy, dirty, [and] disgusting.” And: Haitian immigration is “like a death wish for our country.” And: Haitians, along with some others, are “poisoning the blood” of our country. And: “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries” like “Haiti [and] Somalia”? “Why cannot we have some people from Norway [and] Sweden?” The majority briefly replies that those remarks are not “overtly racial,” but it is hard to know what that means. Haitians are Black. (Norwegians and Swedes not so much.) The references—of filth, disease, and primitiveness—are shot through with racial stereotypes and tropes. It is hard to imagine the statements being made today of any White community. No very “sensitive inquiry,” of the kind Arlington Heights compels, is needed to see them for what they are; judges, as we often say, are “not required to exhibit a naiveté from which ordinary citizens are free.” The statements fairly shout, in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the President’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country.”

Now this:

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