The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 29, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260629

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: I don’t remember who compared this series of Mark Rothko paintings to nuclear explosions. They may be so. Those who witnessed the first explosion in the desert at Alamogordo didn’t miss awesomeness, the beauty behind the horror–the beauty of energy at the creation, if only it weren’t used for destruction. But to look at a Rothko is an experience in tranquility. I liked this from Janson’s History of Art, about the painting above: “The canvas is very large, over seven and one-half feet tall, and the thin washes of paint permit the texture of the cloth to be seen throughout. But to use such bare factual terms to describe what we see hardly touches the essence of the work, or the reasons for its mysterious power to move us. These are to be found in the delicate equilibrium of the shapes, their strange interdependence, the subtle variations of hue (note how the pink “halo” around the lower rectangle seems to immerse it in the red ground, while the yellow rectangle stands out more assertively in front of the red). Not every beholder responds to the works of this withdrawn, introspective artist; for those who do, the experience is akin to a trancelike rapture.”

Now this:





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