The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 81. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and Flagler County, with board representation those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community (today focusing on the western expansion), around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Notebook: “I want to be part of something bigger than myself.” We hear that often. It’s a noble idea. At least it sounds like a noble idea. I’d guess that 95 percent of those you’d ask would consider it a supremely noble idea, if not a necessity of life. It is usually if not exclusively intended as a virtue signal. A paradoxical one: you want to be part of something bigger, but you sometimes–not always–want to make sure everyone else knows about it. It often has a religious or mystical or, in its grimmer forms, ideological or nationalistic component: belief in God, in nation, in the military, in one’s corporation. Adherence to Hegel’s universal spirit, or Emerson’s watered-down “oversoul.” That sort of thing. Is your soul not complicated enough? Why is an individual so eager to be part of something bigger than the self if not to escape the hardest job at hand–the perfection of the self, so that better self can more effectively serve the broader cause you allege to want to serve? You are inherently part of something bigger once you earn it. Until then, are you not more of a drag, a cog, a self-deluding escape artist who uses that bigger cause to hide in, to self-efface and shrug off your responsibility to self? I am reminded of the parent who coaches little league, is a deacon at his church and takes youth groups to save Nicaraguan villages from heathens but couldn’t relate to his own children for crap, or the employee whose identity is indistinguishable from his company’s and is otherwise a bore, or the believer who goes on a crusade, joins pogroms, murders a few people, and weeps at his own devotion to the cause before returning home to resume a life of domestic brutality. Totalitarian regimes or their less complete approximations, like the maga regression we’re living through, are the ultimate bigger than oneself allegiances, which at bottom are the reverse of what they claim to be. Rather than service to cause, they are abdications. They are sublimations of personal ethics and responsibility. You are not part of something bigger. You are purposely losing yourself in it. I prefer Candide’s conclusion.

Now this:





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