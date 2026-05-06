The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Notably: I’m bewildered why this is not a bigger story than it’s been for the last 121 years. Why it isn’t an annual, global commemoration. Why J.D. Vance is not today at the Vatican marking the occasion with the pope, or at least lecturing him about it. It was on this day in 1905 that the New York Times on its front page reported the end of hell. The end of everlasting punishment. The story was datelined Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where Pawtucket Congressional Church had made the discovery, and recorded it in its articles of faith. According to the Times, the church’s articles had previously stated: “We believe in the resurrection and in a general judgment, when a final separation will be made between the righteous and the wicked, the former to enter into everlasting life, and the latter to go away into everlasting punishment.” Then came this: “Announcement was made to-day that the Pawtucket Congregational Church, of which the Rev. Frank J. Goodwin is pastor, besides making changes in the form for receiving members, has eliminated from its articles of faith a statement of belief in eternal punishment.” The previous statement was replaced with this: “We believe in the resurrection and the life everlasting.” Period. End of story. Just don’t ask what kind of eternity. (“We always imagine eternity as something beyond our conception, something vast, vast!,” Dostoevsky wrote. “But why must be vast? Instead of all that, think of it as a little room, like a bathhouse in the country, black and grimy and spiders in every corner, and that’s all eternity is? I sometimes fancy it like that.”)

Now this:





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