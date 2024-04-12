The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson and City Clerk Kristen Bates, project manager for the Historic Coquina City Hall restoration, who also manages parks and recreation, solid waste, and special events; David Vost, Infrastructure Director, responsible for water operations, waste water, public works and the construction for new wastewater plant; Joe Parsons, Community Development Services, responsible for permitting, building services, code enforcement and all new development planning and coordination, and coordinates the city’s business incentives program and community redevelopment agency. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler Supervisor of Elections Voter Registration Drives at Matanzas and FPC: Supervisor of Elections staff will be at Matanzas High School during all lunch periods on April 12, and at Flagler Palm Coast High School, again during all lunch periods, on April 19, in voter registration drives. If you can’t wait, go here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Seawolf Privateers present “Mutiny on the High Seas” at the Palm Coast Community Center’s Sunshine Room., 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6 p.m., April 12 and 13. Get ready for some swashbuckling fun as an all-female pirate crew with a vicious cut-throat prisoner disagrees on how things should be handled aboard the PMS! As hormones flare, and temperatures rise, their judgment becomes irrational, and they plot to turn the tables. Someone will suffer the wrath of the PMS! Reserved Adult Tickets are $50 for a fundraiser to benefit the foster and displaced children here in Flagler County. Silent Auction, Cash Bar, Games of Chance as well. Limit eight per table. Dinner will be provided by Outback on Friday, and Carrabba’s on Saturday. Book here.

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

Third Annual Gay Prom at Coquina Brewery, 8 p.m., 318 East Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. The evening combines with Pride Night. Photo booth, door prizes. The event is organized by Flagler Pride. LGBTQ+ Night is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.













In Coming Days:



April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Afterlives, II: Continuing on yesterday’s dark-matter themes of eternity, pointlessness and hereafters, I often (as we all do) try to imagine what the hereafter may be like, if, alas, there is to be such a thing. The scenarios are endless, though I have yet to see our local Future Problem Solvers give that one a try. As with anything theological, which is to say astrological, no scenario is dumber than any other anymore than the Pope knows more about god or the hereafter than does an ordinary hobo tramping it on the East Coast Railway a-la-Jack London. Let’s not be fooled by the artifices of style, office, wealth or coats of arms. So one of the more awful scenarios out there is this, and it takes its inspiration from the rage for metempsychosis–or the sap of reincarnation: let’s assume reincarnation is real. Let’s even discard with the dread of returning as a plant or a rat. We return as human beings. Always. Always. We not only return as one human being. But our afterlives are afterlives of eternally returning, each time as a different human being, so that each and every one of us gets to live every single life ever lived, ever to have been lived, ever to be lived, not just on this earth, but on every lived-in world with anything like the sentient, thinking (or presumptively thinking) beings that we are. Imagine that. You return as one of those nameless shmucks who live a miserable life on a feudal Frank farm one day until you’re felled at the point of a lance in a battle so insignificant as to not even warrant notice in a history. You’re one of the billions of nameless victims of earthquakes and floods and famine. You’re Rockefeller one day, a dust mite of a human beings in the streets of the Lower East Side the next. You’re Gatsby (yes, in my afterlife, we also get to live the lives of fictional creations, which are only transcendent realities mirroring our better and worse selves), you’re Faulkner’s Snopes, you’re a dying breath in the Middle Passage, you’re William the Conqueror and Renaud de Chatillon, that crusader terrorist, as Saladin beheads him while handing a cup of ice from Mount Hermon to King Guy. You are Saladin. You are the billion nothings whose hearts beat as yours does this very moment, with joys and losses yet unlived, at least by you, but soon: die, and you will know. What if that were the afterlife? Who among us would want it? But what choice would we have? What choice did we have to be what we are now, to be plopped into this world of all worlds, and who are we to say, having had no say in that creator’s original sin, that we would rather not be of these worlds? It all makes eternity and afterlives that much less appealing, and Melville’s Bartelby that much more noble. There is something cosmic in his humble refusal. It is the refusal of ultimate freedom, in so far as we can exercise it: “I would prefer not to.” —P.T.

Now this:









