The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 2, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy. Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Library Bookfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Coast Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. This exciting event brings writers and readers together to celebrate books, creativity, and the local literary community. Local authors of all genres are encouraged to apply. To request an application, please email Gemma at [email protected]. You can also pick up an application in person at either the Palm Coast Library or Bunnell Library @ NEXUS. Completed applications must be returned by April 11th. Join us for a day of connecting, sharing your work, and celebrating the joy of reading!

Paws For Music: Community Cats Fundraiser: 2 to 4 p.m. at 1405 Saloon, 1405 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell (near the courthouse). $20 entry fee. Fundraising Event for Community Cats of Palm Coast in their efforts in reducing the homeless stray population in Flagler County. Community Cats is a 501c3 Nonprofit organization.

‘Line’ and ‘All In the Timing’ At City Rep Theatre, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. Get ready for an unforgettable night of sharp humor and surreal storytelling! Line, Israel Horovitz’s longest-running Off-Broadway play, explores human nature through a mysterious line where everyone wants to be first—no matter what it takes. Paired with David Ives’ All in the Timing, a fast-paced collection of one-act comedies, this double feature delivers clever dialogue, quirky scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a must-see showcase of theatrical brilliance and biting satire.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at noon at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission



Notably: In my research for a piece on civics education I came across a New York Times article from Oct. 26, 1949, datelined Houston, that ever-problematic city: “Houston’s School Board has banned the civics textbook “American Government” because it found objectionable a paragraph in the 1947 edition. The paragraph in question reads: “The United States is called a capitalistic country, but it does not have pure capitalism. It has capitalism subject to increasing Govern-mental control as our manner of living becomes more complex. The country is capitalistic with strong socialistic and even communistic trends. The postal system, power projects, and progressive taxes are bits of socialism; and public free education and old age assistance are examples of communism * * * to each according to his need.” The textbook, by Dr. Frank Magruder, retired Oregon State history professor, has been used by Houston’s 2,221 senior high school civics students. […] With one negative vote, the school board last night moved to ban the book. Ewing Werlein, an attorney who is a board member, said he feared the paragraph might cause youngsters “to think socialism and communism good,” and that the effect of the paragraph on a child’s mind would be bad. “When he reads about the Post Office, free education and such things, he’ll think they’re good and he might think socialism and communism are good,” Mr. Werlein said.” Ewing Werlein’s descendants are all over Florida’s school boards.

Now this:





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