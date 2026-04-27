The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 27, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Creepy. Just: creepy. Or, as the Firstpost reporter elegantly put it, “quietly unsettling and undeniably fascinating.” The reporter was referring to last week’s half-marathon in Beijing. The humans were on one circuit. Robots were running parallel to them on a separate circuit, to avoid collisions and sudden trysts. A red robot won. Here’s how The Times’s Adeel Hassan described the weirdly headless horseman-like contraption Washington Irving would never have imagined: “It didn’t have to carbo-load, get a good night’s rest or lace up running shoes. Instead, the toughest challenge for the bright-red humanoid robot named Lightning was avoiding a collision with the more than 300 other robots running in a half-marathon race on Sunday in Beijing. While the approximately 5-foot-5 Lightning crashed into a barricade and fell during its final stretch, it was able to pick itself back up with help from humans, swing its short forearms to rebalance, and stride across the finish line in 50 minutes, 26 seconds, according to the state-run China Daily. Lightning’s time was faster than the human world-record holder, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, who finished a half-marathon in 57 minutes, 20 seconds last month in Lisbon. It was also faster than the 12,000 humans running the race in a separate, parallel lane. The men’s and women’s winners needed more than an hour to complete the outdoor course.” I remember in 1996 and 1997 when parts of the world were riveted on the match between Gary Kasparov and IBM’s Deep Blue, Kasparov winning the match in 1996 and Deep Blue winning it the next year. Modern chess engines have far surpassed Deep Blue of course, as now do running robots. Literally, metaphorically, frightfully and existentially, this new Galloping Hessian of the Hollow is a no-brainer.

Now this:





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