The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

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Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Western Expansion Developer Holds Public Meeting: Raydient/Rayonier, the future developer of 22,000 homes on 20,000 acres west of U.S. 1–the so-called westward expansion of Palm Coast–holds a “neighborhood meeting” about the proposed Master Planned Development at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. The purpose of the meeting, which is required by city policy, is to inform the public about the developer’s regulatory applications. The proposal has drawn fire from Palm Coast and county officials. See the development plan here. See:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.



Juxtapositions: Three arches to remind us that the triumphal kind are usually the ugliest, least necessary, and nowhere near the majesty of the real thing. First, Drangarnir in the Faroe Islands, that cluster of volcanic surges halfway between Norway and iceland that, though Danish, did not figure in Ubu Roi’s grab for Greenland. That arch makes you think nature was using its slope for a slide with Euclid. Then there is Beirut’s Grotte des pigeons, or Grotte aux pigeons (Cave of the Pigeons), which is neither a “grotte” nor much frequented by “pigeons” anymore. I suspect the natural monument got its name during the French mandate over Lebanon, when there may have been a couple of pigeons rousting about. The arch is near the Corniche in Beirut, site of so many trips by bus with my grandfather in my youngest years, when he would take me there for 25 piasters (or was it 15?) on the red and white buses, to have a little walk at Ras Beirut (Top of Beirut), look at the lighthouse there, have a Kaake, then home again. I liked the bus ride best, of course. I’m not sure the Grotte meant much to me. I’m surprised the Israelis haven’t demolished it yet. Finally we have the arches of Etretat in Normandy, not yet separated from the mainland. The arch below is the lesser known of the three in that area, subjects of Monet’s paintings, an Arsene Lupin novel and Disney’s movie on France (at Epcot). Gide had a house in the area and walked to the cliffs a lot, but never mentioned the arches that I know of.

Now this:











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