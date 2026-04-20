Calling Plan ‘Garbage,’ Theresa Pontieri Vows to Block Westward Development Unless Rayonier Pays More for Infrastructure

In a blistering rebuke of Rayonier, the majority landowner of 20,000 acres slated for Palm Coast’s westward expansion, City Council member Theresa Pontieri called a new proposed development document for that area “garbage” and said she will not approve it if the developer does not shoulder more of the cost for roads and parks, as the developer had agreed to do in previous documents. (See the full text of the statement here.)
Those documents were the two Developments of Regional Impact orders, or DRIs, the City Council approved in 2010 when the western expansion was originally conceived through two enormous developments: Old Brick Township and Neoga Lakes. (See summary analysis of each development order here and here.)
Together, the two orders called on the developer to assume close to $100 million in road costs (in 2010 dollars; that’s close to $150 million in today’s dollars), including the Palm Coast Parkway extension now known as the “Loop Road,” improvements to Hargrove Grade and Otis Stone Hunter Road, and the building of public parks and a sports complex, including a junior Olympic swimming pool, ballfields and a public beach (yes, the developer was planning a public beach).
Pontieri’s lengthy statement at the end of last Tuesday’s City Council meeting echoed a similar statement she made from the dais in September 2024 when the Old Brick Township and Neoga Lakes DRIs were about to be replaced by a single so-called Master Planned Development order–and when she realized to what extent the legislature had subsidized the road costs Rayonier was supposed to have paid.
In 2024, Pontieri urged the developer to revisit its plans. “When you come back to me,” she told Rayonier, none of whose representatives were in the council room–though they got wind of Pontieri’s statement– “I don’t expect a $105 million check to the residents of Florida, but I do expect quite a bit in infrastructure improvements.”
They have now gotten back to her and the rest of the council with the new proposed order. Pontieri read it. She was even more upset than she was in 2024.
“What they gave to us is 117 pages of absolute garbage,” Pontieri said. “I can’t–I’m sorry–I can’t, I can’t hold back anymore on this. Not only do they add 10,000 dwelling units to what was previously in place, but they don’t pay for the sports complex. They don’t pay for any fire stations or police stations or schools.”
What had triggered her this time was a reference to the Matanzas Woods Parkway-Palm Coast Parkway “Loop Road” in a city presentation on future capital improvement appropriations. The slide had referred to the $126 million appropriated for the Loop Road.
“ I literally got sick to my stomach when I saw on one of the slides today, $126 million for the Loop Road in the form of appropriations, which is just a fancy word for taxpayer dollars,” she said.
She was also troubled by the elimination of a requirement that the developer build commercial spaces in the western expansion before a certain amount of housing was in place. “That requirement does not exist in the new MPD. There are phases, but there’s no teeth to those phases. There are more suggestions than anything else,” Pontieri said.
“It’s been two years and you haven’t fixed it,” she told Rayonier (whose representatives she would end up meeting with later that week.) “I feel like I’ve been talking to a wall for the past two years, and I feel this whole entire council and our residents have been disrespected because there is a known issue that we have a problem with–a lack of jobs, a lack of industry, a lack of infrastructure. And in exchange for an opportunity to help us flourish, we get 10,000 extra dwelling units and minimal infrastructure contributions.”
At the end of her statement–which was delivered at the end of a nearly eight-hour session of the council–her colleagues did not react, except for Mayor Norris. “This is that this is the most serious issue facing the city,” he said.
Pontieri will be off the council by November–she is running for a County Commission seat–as will be Dave Sullivan, who is not running for his seat, and Charles Gambaro, who is running for the congressional seat held by Randy Fine. The MPD, however, is due before the council for approval, well before the election.
“I am going to ask this landowner one more time, please, as a representative of this city who refuses to mortgage the future of our city on this MPD that I will not accept, please make it right,” Pontieri said. “Please fix it. You can and you have the ability to fix it. I know that there’s a good product that can come out of the westward expansion. I’m confident we can get it done. But I cannot be more clear about this. I will not accept this as it is. And if this doesn’t go through before I am off this council, I ask you members of the council that will be here, please do not allow this to be acceptable to the future of our city.”
Comments
Gina says(Edit)
Yes , I was at that meeting in 2024 where she told Rayonier to FIX IT, she had read
over 200 pages of the plan on a holiday weekend and she was disgusted about how
the taxpayers were ripped off. Why the other council members had NOTHING
to say is quite disgusting too. Its been 2 years and no moves have been made and
it even gets worst????? No respect for residents, taxpayers, just another way to
show how much these land owners and developers care about Flagler County,
SHAME ON THEM!
Residents are on the hook says(Edit)
This is a deal RIGHT on par with PC’s track record. Developer pays nothing and is invited to walk all over PC, infrastructure soon begins to suck donkey nuts, our taxes or fees go up to make up for the donkey nuts. It’s all just super dumb donkey nuts BS – but that’s how PC rolls. They roll right over. I have zero confidence this developer pays anything towards infrastructure.
Gina says(Edit)
Gee, I wonder how I ever predicted this back under the Biden-Harris growth era. Alfinville, FL, like Yulee & Fernandina Beach, this will escalate to become a litigation of no value added. Nassau County went thru it 2018-2023. 5 years to arrive at a settlement of slimy contracts & the vagueries of wording. Pretty much the same concept ? That’s how it works, any Westward expansion should have been contingent upon a State grant paying for STF expansion. See what Biden-Harris & growing pains are going to cost every taxpayer. Look at your water bills inflating up every year at 8%. Property taxes going up. Can’t repave a road for all the traffic caused by growth, but they can micro resurface that damaged roadway that years of Biden-Harris unaffordable & unsustainable growth & inflation have taken it’s toll. The Biden soft landing ? That bill came due/is coming due & it’s a hard crash. I’ve never seen Biden so happy for losing a re-election ? We don’t hear much from Biden these days, not that it would make any more sense than it ever did. Belle Terre was last repaved under Trump-Pence, 6 years of that road being abused for growth that never paid for itself, it’s back under a sectional construction to address the worst potholes again. Still going to be a lumpy patchwork of a road surface. They’d have to fabricate another Covid fraud to repave that road again. That 2020 mass layoff wasn’t coincidental. Lied to once, figure it out. We should all have Trust issues by now, if they have a plan, interpret that to be a scheme.
https://www.jaxdailyrecord.com/news/2023/feb/09/raydient-and-nassau-county-settle-lawsuits/
https://www.news4jax.com/news/2019/02/08/rayonier-suing-nassau-county-manager-over-conflict-of-interest/
Deborah Coffey says(Edit)
What the state legislature does and the city council does gets blamed on Biden-Harris? Please get real news…you know, the kind with FACTS.
Gina Weiss says(Edit)
This is not my comment, the first Gina comment is me Gina Weiss, IDK who
this Gina is, just need to clarify, and I agree with you WTH does Biden have to do with this?
Dennis C Rathsam says(Edit)
Who,s their lawyer…… I rest my case