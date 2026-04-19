The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 19, 2026

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Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Gallery of Local Art’s Bloom and Sip English Tea Party, 1 to 3 p.m. at GOLA, 208 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, $25 per person. An elegant afternoon of fine teas, finger sandwiches and scones at GOLA’s patio. There will be door prizes, including for the “most whimsical/creative hat.”

Community Chorus of Palm Coast Free Concerts: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast performs at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast, 156 Florida Park Drive North. The theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea” and the vocal selections will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The chorus is supported by the City of Palm Coast and the Flagler County Cultural Council. For more information, visit our web site at: www.Communitychorusofpalmcoast.com.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Diary: It’s not his birthday or anything (he’d have only been in his 83rd year), and heaven knows I had my differences with him, but boy do I miss Jon Netts: his conversation, his patrician cool, his grounding, his humor. He could sometimes be conventionally conservative, but he knew how to synthesize any issue and he wasn’t monomaniacal about much. Extra points if you figure out who appears to be in Nett’s net. Hint: Jon is in a better place than the guy in the net, who is in Arkansas. Tis picture is from 2013, when then-Auditorium Director Lisa McDevitt, who died in 2019, was holding a fundraiser of sorts. Jon died two years later.

Now this:





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