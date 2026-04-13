The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 13, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 79. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Kristopher Henriqson’s trail begins at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Henriqson is representing himself. A 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident, he faces accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: This is the day when I traditionally mark the April 13, 1975 anniversary of the beginning of the civil war in Lebanon, the day when, at age 10, a wonderful Sunday in all other regards (we were spending it in the mountains, oblivious to what was happening in Beirut), my childhood ended. Marking it today seems churlish when every day Israeli bombings are claiming as many lives in 24 hours than did weeks of fighting back then, though the 1975-1990 toll was not minor: 150,000 dead all told, about 20,000 of those from the Israeli invasion of June 1982, tallied in just 18 weeks. It stopped, to some degree, when even Ronald Reagan lost his temper and reamed out Menahem Begin, one of Israel’s great war criminals, after Reagan got reports of that horrific day, August 14, 1982, which I remember distinctly. ( Menahem Begin “was one of the few people that Reagan genuinely disliked,” Max Boot writes in his recent biography of Reagan.) Ariel Sharon was directing the butchery on the ground. I had left the country by then (in 1978), I had graduated high school, I was spending a few weeks’ vacation in Germany, and had gotten a car ride to Paris that very day. As we listened to the news on the hour, hour after hour on the seven-hour drive, it became obvious that Beirut was burning. The disconnect as the driver dropped me off on the Champs-Élysées was as jarring as this moment now as I write this in comfortable Palm Coast while every hour I get reports of this or that neighborhood in Beirut getting obliterated, and all those villages in South Lebanon, razed the Gaza way. No Reagan in the White House now.

Now this:





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