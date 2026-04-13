The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 13, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 79. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Kristopher Henriqson’s trail begins at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Henriqson is representing himself. A 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident, he faces accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: This is the day when I traditionally mark the April 13, 1975 anniversary of the beginning of the civil war in Lebanon, the day when, at age 10, a wonderful Sunday in all other regards (we were spending it in the mountains, oblivious to what was happening in Beirut), my childhood ended. Marking it today seems churlish when every day Israeli bombings are claiming as many lives in 24 hours than did weeks of fighting back then, though the 1975-1990 toll was not minor: 150,000 dead all told, about 20,000 of those from the Israeli invasion of June 1982, tallied in just 18 weeks. It stopped, to some degree, when even Ronald Reagan lost his temper and reamed out Menahem Begin, one of Israel’s great war criminals, after Reagan got reports of that horrific day, August 14, 1982, which I remember distinctly. ( Menahem Begin “was one of the few people that Reagan genuinely disliked,” Max Boot writes in his recent biography of Reagan.) Ariel Sharon was directing the butchery on the ground. I had left the country by then (in 1978), I had graduated high school, I was spending a few weeks’ vacation in Germany, and had gotten a car ride to Paris that very day. As we listened to the news on the hour, hour after hour on the seven-hour drive, it became obvious that Beirut was burning. The disconnect as the driver dropped me off on the Champs-Élysées was as jarring as this moment now as I write this in comfortable Palm Coast while every hour I get reports of this or that neighborhood in Beirut getting obliterated, and all those villages in South Lebanon, razed the Gaza way. No Reagan in the White House now.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
In Court: Kristopher Henriqson Trial
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
In Court: Kristopher Henriqson Trial
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
St. Johns River Water Management District Meeting
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library
Flagler County Planning Board Meeting
“Godspell,” at the Limelight Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
But Reagan was always strongly affected by images of suffering, and he was repulsed by what he saw on television while Israeli troops encircled and assaulted West Beirut, the Shite Muslim neighborhood where Arafat and many of his PLO fighters were located. Normally the most placid of men, Reagan was angry when he talked on the telephone from the Oval Office with Begin on August 12, 1982. “Here on our television, night after night, our people are being shown the symbols of this war and it is a holocaust. A little seven-month-old baby with its arms blown off, two five-year-old twins dead-and this goes on night after night,” Reagan complained to Begin. “Mr. President, I know all about a Holocaust,” snapped Begin, who had lost both parents and a brother to the Nazis. But he listened as Reagan argued that “the massive shelling and bombing has been so out of proportion… that it has been a simple blanket barrage against an area that is populated by civilians.” Reagan warned that the US-Israeli relationship was at stake and demanded an immediate cease-fire.
–From Max Boot, Reagan: His Life and Legend (2024).
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