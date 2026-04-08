The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

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Weather: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Docket sounding is scheduled in the case of Kristopher Henriqson at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Henriqson is representing himself. A 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident, he faces accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

In Court: Docket sounding in the case of Gary Durso is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at the Flagler County Courthouse, Courtroom 401. See: “Flickr Child Abuse Case Moves To Trial as Palm Coast Sex Offender Withdraws Plea, Objecting to Prison Term.”

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets roughly quarterly.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and Flagler County, with board representation those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Juxtaposition: Follow me to expose Trump’s administration. — Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 4, 2026

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



