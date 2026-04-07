The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Anne Mae Demegillo Arraignment, 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Demegillo faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of a child. See: “A 20-Year-Old Student Is Accused Of Watching Newborn Die Before Burying Body In Backyard on Florida Park Drive.”
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.
Hammock Community Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Today: Jen Lomberk, Executive Director of Matanzas Riverkeeper. Everyone is invited. Doors open at 6 p.m. Meetings usually include a featured speaker. Check the month’s speaker at TheHammock.org. See videos from prior meetings at the HCA’s YouTube Channel. Sign up for the Newsletter. Prior newsletters are available here. Membership is $16. Join or renew here.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
In Court: Anne Mae Demegillo Arraignment
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Flagler Beach Planning and Architectural Review Board
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board
Hammock Community Association Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
Public Safety Coordinating Council Meeting
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
For the full calendar, go here.
On March 2, President Trump assured Jake Tapper of CNN that the war was “a little ahead of schedule.” On March 9, he revised the estimate, telling CBS News that the war was “very far ahead of schedule.” And in a cabinet meeting on March 26, the president went big, saying the war was “extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule.” Top officials have also received the calendar invite. Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, has declared the conflict ahead of schedule. So has Pete Hegseth, the secretary of war memes, who changed things up a bit, saying that the war is “on plan” and “ahead of pace.” After talks with the Group of 7 foreign ministers last week, Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, said that the war was “on or ahead of schedule” (take your pick). Claiming that a war is on schedule, let alone “ahead” of it, is an exercise in illusion, a transparent attempt to project competence, control and success. If there is a schedule, then there must be a master plan, and if we are ahead of the schedule, then the plan is working: The war must be going well. A war going according to schedule means that nothing has surprised us or thwarted our intentions; it means that we are still in charge. […] In Iran, the schedule is our most malleable illusion; in a war with shifting goals, any schedule is as good as any other.
–From Carlos Lozada’s “Trump’s Fixation on This Phrase Reveals Something About the War in Iran,” New York Times, April 1, 2026.
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Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Looks like IRAN is going down with the ship! The Mullahs, will be no more, if they don’t except TRUMPS deal! His rating are down, but nowhere as low as the Democrats. Now the Jackass party is running away from the radical part of the party, The communist wing of losers, now as they come back to the middle, or so they say. How can you trust them, the cover ups, the lies! TRUMPS on TV everyday telling what’s happening, he brings Generals in to verifie the real truth, & debonk the JACKASS lies! I laugh at these fools who claim America,s losing this war, these are the trouble makers, who hate America, & have lost their minds.