A 20-Year-Old Student Is Accused Of Watching Newborn Die Before Burying Body In Backyard on Florida Park Drive

Last Updated: 5:43 p.m.

Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, told detectives that she gave birth to a girl Thursday at her home on Florida Park Drive, unaware that she was pregnant, watched the infant die, hid the baby in a closet, then buried the child in a shallow grave in the backyard.

After Demegillo sent details about what she had done to someone through social media, that individual alerted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies and detectives interviewed Demegillo starting just past 4 this morning.

Demegillo has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and is being held at the Sheriff’s Office in Bunnell before processing, possibly after a trip to a local hospital. The charge is a first degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

“We don’t want this to be a trial by the press for the mother,” Sheriff Rick Staly told FlaglerLive, “but we have to be the voice for this baby who died because that is a crime, and the baby never had a chance. And a mother is supposed to protect that baby. That didn’t occur in this case. But the mother still deserves a fair trial. The family, I’m sure, is devastated at this point, because everything that I’m aware of, they’re a good family. But they now have had a daughter that has made some really bad decisions.”

She had secretly been pregnant and unexpectedly gave birth at home, Chief Deputy Joseph Barile told local media at an afternoon press conference outside the Operations Center in Bunnell this afternoon. “The messages indicated that Demegillo’s baby was born alive and crying, but that Demegillo had done something to the infant.”

Demegillo was hesitant when deputies showed up at her door, but she then spoke to them about the pregnancy and led them to the grave. The baby had been wrapped in a towel and buried under a few inches of dirt. She said she had gone to the bathroom suffering from cramps, ended up delivering the baby in the toilet, where she left the newborn.

“The child had been crying initially, she then had walked away and returned, and the child had stopped crying and moving,” Barile said. Sgt. George Hristakopoulos, who heads the Major Case Unit in the detective division, said “she remained inside the bathroom and watched the child die.” She did not remove the child from the toilet until the child had died.

“At that point,” Barile said, “she hid the infant in a duffel bag in her closet and went about her normal daily routine. She went to her college, did a performance at a theater, and then returned back to the home. At that point, she determined that she needed to bury the child. This was approximately 10 p.m. last night.” The baby was 3 pounds, 6 ounces, 18.7 inches long. She was not given a name.

Demegillo is a student at Daytona State College. She was born in Palm Coast the year her parents bought the house at 137 Florida Park Drive, where the last few days’ events took place.

The only other person in the house was Mae B. Demegillo, 58, Anne Mae’s mother and the homeowner, though it’s not clear whether she was in the house at the time when the incidents unfolded. Her husband, Virgilio Demegillo, 68, is said to be in the merchant marine. Detectives have not yet spoken to him. But numerous questions remain unanswered.

The investigation is ongoing. Staly is at an International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Louisiana on wellness and resiliency of first responders. He has been in contact with Barile and his chief of detectives since shortly after 4 this morning, giving guidance on certain things such as warrants and technology.

Barile described Demegillo as oddly calm in the interviews. She showed no remorse, he said. “Everyone expresses grief and everything in their own way, so I can’t say the reasoning, but I did. I watched some of the interview, and I didn’t see any remorse.

Barile, who struggled to to keep emotion from overcoming him, said “it’s tragic for the child, for everyone.” The case has baffled him. “I don’t understand a lot of the answers she had, but that is what she said has occurred, and that’s where we’re at with the investigation,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to keep going, keep conducting interviews with everyone involved and see if we can come up with more answers.”

He said Palm Coast has safe haven boxes for parents to anonymously leave a newborn they cannot or don’t wish to care for. The charge is not murder, he said, “because of the fact that, as of now, preliminarily, we can see that the baby was born and left. She did not make any other actions to inflict harm on the baby.” It is nevertheless going to be up to the State Attorney’s Office to file the charge that would be prosecuted. The State Attorney may choose to lower the charge or to increase it. The charge filed today was in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office.

“Since this investigation is still ongoing, I don’t see charges being any lesser, but I would say they could be higher,” the sheriff said. “But that will depend on the facts of the case. So I think the State Attorney and our agency are handling it very appropriately, unlike the Casey Anthony case, if you will, because we’re not overcharging at this point. It just may become a higher charge, but that that will depend on the completion of the investigation.”

Casey Anthony is the Orlando woman indicted on a first degree murder charge in 2009 following the 2008 disappearance and eventual discovery of her infant toddler, Caylee Anthony, deceased and wrapped in a blanket in a wooded area near her Orlando home. Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder following an often distasteful and sensational media frenzy. She was found guilty of making false statements. (An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported the trial’s outcome.)

“The question is, was there any more to this than what would make it a higher charge than a manslaughter,” Staly said of the Florida Park Drive case. The detectives are seeking to establish whether she knew she was pregnant, whether she had communicated abut it with others, made telling searches on the internet, and so on. “At this point, we don’t believe any of the family members were knowledgeable of what went on.”

The sheriff had a message for the community: “Resources are available if you find yourself in this situation, and Florida law allows you to surrender the child to a hospital, a law enforcement agency or any fire station without questions. And so my my my message to the community is that if you know someone that’s struggling with an unexpected pregnancy, that help is available, and please reach out, because it’s much better, not only for the mother, the family, but also for the birth of the child who sadly lost their life before they could even have anywhere near a full life.”

This article was reported and written by FlaglerLive editor Pierre Tristam. For questions, write [email protected] or call 386/503-3190.