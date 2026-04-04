The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 4, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Second Annual Italian Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. The Family Life Center, in partnership with the City of Bunnell, are hosting the Festival. All proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. With over 8,000 attendees at the inaugural event, this is one event you don’t want to miss! Click on this link for more information vendor opportunities. Admission will be $1 per person – children under 12 are free!

Celebrating Celine! with Jenene Caramielo, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. Get ready to relive the magic and emotion of Celine Dion – one of the world’s most iconic vocalists – in “Celebrating Celine,” a stunning new tribute production dedicated to the unparalleled artistry of Celine Dion set to grace the stage of the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center. This breathtaking show promises an unforgettable journey through Celine Dion’s legendary discography – featuring powerhouse vocals, dazzling visuals, and an immersive concert experience that carefully works to capture the essence of a live Celine performance.

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: The World Cup used to be my favorite event. Not just sports event. Any kind of event. Some of my sharpest earliest memories are from watching the 1974 final on our black and white TV in Beirut, when, as Nixon was battling the Supreme Court over those 64 tapes, West Germany beat Holland 2-1 in Munich, when Franz Beckenbauer was Germany’s star and Sepp Maier was Germany’s goalie and I wanted to be Sepp Maier. I vaguely recall attending a football match in Florida where he was in goal. He was in his late 40s or early 50s. He’s 82 now. But it’s a turnoff every time I read about the tournament now, a couple of months from its start in the U.S., Mexico and Canada: obscene costs, the dilution of already low quality (compared to top-flight club teams, any of which could beat any national team) now that about 7,000 countries are represented (up from 32 the last time, and 16 in 1974), and of course the maga overlay that will add a barf element to this edition of the World Cup. Group play ticket prices are in the hundreds of dollars, top prices are over $5,000 a ticket. The corrupt federation’s ticket-buying rules have been so dirty that agroup called the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers filed a suit against it through the European Commission “alleging that the football body has abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup,” the FSE said in a statement. Add to that having to buy Fox’s streaming subscriptions to watch in English and the risk of hearing too much chauvinism on that network, as opposed to just sticking with Telemundo’s Spanish, and the prospects of a joyful tournament seem as distant as imagining elegance from Trump’s ballroom.

Now this:





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