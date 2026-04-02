The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 2, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

“Godspell,” Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except Sunday, 2 p.m. Godspell is a vibrant, contemporary musical inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Framed as a group of strangers who come together to form a joyful community, the show blends storytelling, comedy, and song to explore themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and faith. Through energetic ensemble numbers and heartfelt moments, the characters share parables that illuminate timeless moral lessons, culminating in a moving portrayal of sacrifice, hope, and the enduring power of unity.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: Not that I’d ever want to diminish or relativize the blight of maga. It is our blight to live with every day, so neither the past nor Aurelius-like wisdom are much help. But it doesn’t hurt to recall that even certain cultures at their best could be at their worst win chauvinism, as with Italy in the early Renaissance. In the John Garraty/Peter Gay Columbia History of the World, we read: “The recognized intellectual and artistic primacy of Italy in the Renaissance aroused pride in all Italians. That non – Italians were barbarians was as self-evident to them as the parallel conviction had been to the Greeks. In a famous canzone entitled Italia mia ( 1341-1342 ) Petrarch described Italy as ” the loveliest country of the earth ” and called on Italians to revive the ancient Roman virtues. By the fifteenth century it was a commonplace of humanist rhetoric that Italy was sacred soil where no barbarian had any right to be. The poignancy of the famous last chapter of Machiavelli’s Prince flows from this conviction. Writing after Italy had become the battle ground of foreign invaders, he quoted Italia mia and called for a virtuous ruler to arise and liberate Italy from the “barbarous domination that stinks in the nostrils of everyone.”

Now this:





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